Bahraini Coast Guard Delegation Visits Qatar's General Directorate Of Coasts And Borders Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A delegation from the Bahraini Coast Guard, headed by Commander of the Bahrain Coast Guard Staff Navy Brigadier Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Ruwaie visited the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security at the Ministry of Interior as part of efforts to strengthen security cooperation between the two sides.

The delegation was received by Director-General of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security Staff Navy Colonel Hassan Ahmed Al Sulaiti, along with several directorate officers.

During the visit, the Bahraini delegation was briefed on the directorate's responsibilities and its role in protecting the coastline, conducting search and rescue operations, and securing critical maritime facilities.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in maritime safety.