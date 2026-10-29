'Qatar Fully Committed To Its Cultural Calendar'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar remains committed to its cultural programmes, supporting regional artists and strengthening cultural diplomacy, describing culture as a form of resistance and resilience despite the regional conflict, noted Qatar Museums Chairperson Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani Thursday.

At the 'CNN Global Perspectives: In Doha' event organised by CNN in partnership with Media City Qatar and interacting with Christiane Amanpour of CNN on the topic 'When Culture Transcends Borders', Sheikha Al Mayassa said:“Qatar would continue its cultural agenda despite the challenges posed by regional tensions, as artists and creative communities need such support more than ever during uncertain times."

“Culture and cultural diplomacy play a vital role in bringing people together, de-escalating tensions, and fostering dialogue, especially at a time when the world is witnessing rising tensions. Providing a safe environment for creators allows them to express human experiences and narratives, ranging from accounts of suffering and injustice to celebrations of life,” explained the chairperson of Qatar Museums.

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said Qatar had considered whether to delay or cancel some cultural initiatives following the outbreak of war in the region, but decided to proceed with its programmes.“There's no way we're going to delay or cancel anything,” she said, noting that many artists and creators depend on their performances across fields including fashion, design, photography, film and the visual arts.

“We cannot control the geopolitics because these are decisions done by people outside of our country. But we are playing a leading role in trying to bring people together and de-escalate and form spaces for dialogue. What I can control is the agenda, and we're going through the agenda because the people who need it the most need it now more than ever,” she continued.

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa cited the success of the inaugural Art Basel fair in Doha, which attracted more than 70,000 visitors, as an example of the growing momentum behind Qatar's cultural ambitions. According to the chairperson, Qatar already has a strong local art scene, supported by both public and private initiatives, and the decision to bring an international art fair such as Art Basel to Doha was partly driven by the depth of talent emerging in the country.“It's not one or the other,” she said, referring to the relationship between international exhibitions and the development of a homegrown creative ecosystem. She explained that international participation exposes local artists and audiences to different artistic methods, materials and approaches, encouraging collaboration and experimentation.

She said the process can lead artists to explore new places, learn different techniques, and develop their work through cross-cultural encounters. Acknowledging that investment in the arts is expensive, she noted that its returns extend beyond financial considerations, pointing to the broader economic and social benefits of developing the creative sector.

She cited Qatar's cultural exchanges with Mexico and Canada, as well as an exhibition on Mexican craftsmanship, as examples of how cultural programmes can reveal shared traditions across societies. By highlighting similarities between Mexican craftsmanship and the traditions of Qatar and the wider Arab world, such exhibitions can encourage audiences to appreciate both their own heritage and that of other cultures. The aim, she said, is to create an ecosystem where international and local artists can engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange.“If I can respect other forms of art, I'm teaching the community here to be confident in what they have, but be able and receptive to what everybody else is doing around the world,” she added.

Sheikha Al Mayassa CNN Global Perspectives Christiane Amanpour