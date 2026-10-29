Goldgenie Opens Orders For 24K Gold Iphone Duo As Apple's First Foldable Iphone Reaches Customers

Luxury iPhone DUO | 24K Gold

Hand-finished in 24K gold, rose gold or a platinum finish, with optional gemstone-encrusted Apple logos. Made to order, from £7,497.

- Laban Roomes, Founder, GoldgenieDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London-founded, Dubai-headquartered Goldgenie is hand-finishing Apple's new iPhone Duo in 24K gold, rose gold and a platinum finish, with optional gemstone-encrusted Apple logos, from £7,497.Dubai, United Arab EmiratesGoldgenie, the luxury customisation house founded in London by Laban Roomes, has opened orders for its Luxury iPhone Duo Collection: Apple's first foldable iPhone, hand-finished in 24K gold, rose gold or a platinum finish. The collection follows Apple's release of the iPhone Duo on 23 October 2026, priced from £1,999.Each Goldgenie iPhone Duo is customised individually by hand and made to order, with the delivery date confirmed when the client reserves. Prices start at £7,497 for each of the three finishes. Clients can also add a Signature Gemstone-Encrusted Apple logo in diamond, ruby, blue sapphire, emerald, citrine, amethyst or aquamarine.Goldgenie says it was the first company in the world to customise the iPhone, starting when the original model launched in 2007, the same year Roomes secured investment from James Caan on BBC's Dragons' Den."We customised the very first iPhone in 2007, and the iPhone Duo is the biggest change to its design since then," said Laban Roomes, founder of Goldgenie. "Our clients don't want what everyone else is carrying. They want the version nobody else has. An iPhone Duo in 24K gold with a diamond- or sapphire-encrusted Apple logo is exactly that."The collection comes in three finishes. The 24K gold and rose gold editions are finished in genuine gold, while the platinum finish is applied as rhodium, a platinum-group metal. The gemstone logo is an optional addition to any of the three.Orders are placed with a 50 percent deposit, with the balance payable before dispatch. Every Goldgenie iPhone Duo includes worldwide insured delivery, Delivered Duty Paid shipping where available, so that customs duties and import charges are settled before arrival, and Goldgenie's lifetime warranty.The iPhone Duo is the first of two Goldgenie iPhone launches this month. On 27 October the company also unveiled Goldgenie Infinity, a limited edition of 200 iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max devices in calf leather with a solid 18ct gold, rose gold or platinum emblem.The Luxury iPhone Duo Collection is available now atA short film of the collection can be viewed atHigh-resolution images and captions for media are available atThe images and film are design renders and should be credited "Render: Goldgenie". Interviews with Laban Roomes are available in Dubai and London.Goldgenie is an independent company and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by or authorised by Apple Inc. Apple, iPhone and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.About GoldgenieGoldgenie was founded in London by Laban Roomes and began customising the Apple iPhone when it launched in 2007, the same year Roomes won investment from James Caan on BBC's Dragons' Den. Now headquartered in Dubai, with a service centre in London, Goldgenie creates 24K gold, rose gold and platinum-finish editions of the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, iMac and PlayStation 5 for clients worldwide. More information is available at

Stephanie Fox

Goldgenie LLC

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Luxury iPhone Duo | 24K Gold Foldable iPhone by Goldgenie

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Goldgenie Opens Orders for 24K Gold iPhone Duo as Apple's First Foldable iPhone Reaches Customers News Provided By Goldgenie LLC October 29, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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