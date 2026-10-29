Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX:EPM) Quarterly Report - Reports Maiden Ivigtut Resource And Advances Gronnedal Exploration
Quarterly Report - Reports Maiden Ivigtut Resource and Advances Gronnedal Exploration Perth, Oct 29, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - September-quarter activities included an Inferred Mineral Resource at Ivigtut, Gronnedal mineralogical results and a drilling agreement, with two rigs commencing operations after quarter-end.
Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM ) (9EU:FRA ) (EPMFF:OTCMKTS ) reported a maiden hafnium-led Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate at Ivigtut and advanced exploration and metallurgical work at Gronnedal during the quarter ended 30 September 2026.
The Company entered into an agreement for a Gronnedal diamond drilling program, completed geological mapping and rock-chip sampling, and received Traditional Owner consent for a defined exploration work program at EL 27584 in the Northern Territory.
Greenland resource and exploration activities
On 15 July 2026, Eclipse announced a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate at Ivigtut of 4.87Mt @ 188ppm HfO2, 61ppm Ga2O3, 147ppm Y2O3 and 3,380ppm Zr at a 60ppm HfO2 cut-off.
The estimate provides a technical platform for targeted mineralogical, liberation and metallurgical testwork, including assessment of potential Zr-Hf mineral concentrate pathways.
During August 2026, Eclipse completed geological mapping and rock-chip sampling across the Gronnedal carbonatite system and adjacent lithologies. The Company submitted 54 rock-chip samples for analysis, with results anticipated during Q4 2026. No assay results from these samples were reported during the quarter.
On 21 September 2026, Eclipse announced an agreement for a 17-hole diamond drilling program comprising 2,355 metres at Gronnedal.
Infill holes are designed to test geological and grade continuity within selected parts of the existing 202Mt Inferred Resource at 7,242ppm TREO, reported at a 2,000ppm TREO cut-off, for potential conversion to the higher-confidence Indicated category. Step-out holes are designed to test mineralisation beyond current resource limits.
Mineralogical and metallurgical work
On 3 September 2026, Eclipse reported quantitative automated mineralogical results from ALS Metallurgy on four composite samples prepared from the 2025 Gronnedal resource-definition drilling program.
The analysis indicated that 87.5% to 94.3% of contained neodymium and praseodymium is hosted in identified rare earth element-bearing mineral groups across the four composites. These percentages describe mineralogical deportment, not flotation recoveries or concentrate grades.
The next-stage program includes flotation screening, cleaner flotation and selective regrind testing, targeted gangue rejection and hydrometallurgical testing of the resulting rare earth element concentrate.
Northern Territory portfolio
Traditional Owner consultation facilitated by the Northern Land Council on 9 July 2026 resulted in consent for a defined exploration work program at EL 27584.
The consent covers airborne surveying, track and access reconnaissance, rock-chip sampling, clearing of up to 12 helicopter landing areas and drill pads, and up to 12 helicopter-supported diamond drillholes within Work Areas 1, 2 and 3.
On 19 August 2026, Eclipse advised that Boss Energy Limited had provided notice of withdrawal from the Liverpool Option and Earn-In Agreement. The agreement terminated and the option lapsed.
Eclipse and its wholly owned subsidiary, North Minerals Pty Ltd, retain 100% legal and beneficial ownership of the Liverpool Project tenements.
The Company initiated a strategic review encompassing potential third-party funding, joint-venture, farm-out and other value-realisation alternatives. Discussions remained preliminary and confidential, with no binding transaction entered into as at the report date.
Post-quarter-end activities
On 20 October 2026, Eclipse announced that two diamond drill rigs had commenced operations at Gronnedal, with crews working double shifts. Drilling commenced after the reporting quarter.
The Company's stated next steps include completing the drilling program, receiving and interpreting rock-chip assays, progressing beneficiation testwork and assessing whether integrated technical results support an updated Mineral Resource.
*To view the September Quarterly Report, please visit:
Editorial Note:
This media release has been independently prepared by ABN Newswire editorial staff based on Eclipse Metals' September 2026 Quaterly Report. It is intended as an editorial summary of information disclosed in that report and should be read in conjunction with Eclipse Metals' full ASX announcement. All financial, operational and post-reporting-period information in this editorial has been sourced from the Company's report.
About Eclipse Metals Limited
Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) is an Australian exploration company focused on exploring southwestern Greenland, Australia's Northern Territory and state of Queensland for multi-commodity mineralisation. Eclipse has an impressive portfolio of assets prospective for cryolite, fluorite, siderite, quartz, rare earths, gold, platinum group metals, manganese, palladium and vanadium mineralisation. The Company's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth and ultimately dividends. Eclipse plans to achieve this goal by exploring for and developing viable mineral deposits to generate mining or joint venture income.
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