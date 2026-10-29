Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Quarterly Report, Maintains Gas Sales And Progresses Palm Valley Drilling

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Brisbane, Oct 30, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP ) (C9J:FRA ) (CNPTF:OTCMKTS ) reported gas sales volumes of 1.0 PJ for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, a 1% increase on the June quarter, and continued its two-well Palm Valley drilling program.Highlights- Palm Valley drilling: PV14, the first of two new Palm Valley wells, spudded on 25 July and commenced gas sales on 23 October. Initial rates of around 0.5 TJ/d are below the 3-4 TJ/d indicated by pre-completion flow tests, possibly due to water loading. A clean-out is planned within the next month, subject to JV approval, after which the sustainable rate can be assessed.- Sales revenue: $10.8m, in line with the June quarter. Gas revenue was steady, with a 1% increase in gas sales volumes to 1.0 PJ offset by a 1% lower average realised gas price, reflecting the contract delivery mix. Oil revenue fell following the suspension of Mereenie oil sales.- Net operating inflows before net interest and exploration costs: $4.1m. Gas purchase costs fell by $1.7m following the end of payments for previously overlifted gas, offset by one-off and annual payments, including accumulated FY2026 staff cost recoveries from joint ventures and annual staff incentives.- Exploration and appraisal expenditure: $7.8m, predominantly PV14 mobilisation and drilling costs.- Capital expenditure: $1.9m, including surface facilities for the new Palm Valley wells and sustaining capital.- Cash balance: $14.9m at 30 September, down from $20.4m at 30 June.- Net debt: $11.25m at 30 September, reflecting the lower cash balance and capitalised September quarter interest.Subsequent to quarter end- PV15, the second well in the Palm Valley drilling program, spudded on 18 October and had reached 1,102m MD by 30 October. If successful, the well is expected to be online by late December 2026.Production ActivitiesSALES VOLUMESCentral's share of gas and oil sales from its Northern Territory (NT) fields was 1.0 PJe in the September quarter, 1% higher than the June quarter.SALES REVENUESales revenue was $10.8m, 1% lower than the June quarter. Gas revenue was steady, with a 1% increase in gas sales volumes offset by a 1% lower average realised gas price, reflecting the contract delivery mix. Oil revenue fell following the suspension of Mereenie oil sales.MEREENIE OIL AND GAS FIELD (OL4 AND OL5) - NORTHERN TERRITORYCTP - 25% interest (and Operator), Echelon Mereenie Pty Ltd - 42.5%, Horizon Australia Energy Pty Ltd - 25%, Cue Mereenie Pty Ltd - 7.5%Average gross gas sales were 25.9 TJ/d (Central share 6.5 TJ/d), 2% higher than the maintenanceinterrupted June quarter.Gas sales capacity was approximately 25.5 TJ/d (100% JV) at quarter end.Oil sales were suspended indefinitely after a July lifting due to revised oil specification requirements.Central is pursuing alternative sales arrangements for Mereenie oil.PALM VALLEY (OL3) - NORTHERN TERRITORYCTP - 50% interest (and Operator), Echelon Palm Valley Pty Ltd - 35%, Cue Palm Valley Pty Ltd - 15%Production averaged 5.6 TJ/d (Central share: 2.8 TJ/d), consistent with the June quarter.Sales capacity was approximately 5.8 TJ/d (100% JV) at quarter end. The new PV14 well was tied in and commenced production on 23 October 2026.If successful, PV15, the second well in the program, is expected to lift Palm Valley production capacity towards the 14 TJ/d plant capacity from late December 2026.DINGO GAS FIELD (L7) - NORTHERN TERRITORYCTP - 50% interest (and Operator), Echelon Dingo Pty Ltd - 35%, Cue Dingo Pty Ltd - 15%Dingo supplies gas directly to the Owen Springs Power Station in Alice Springs. Sales averaged 4.09 TJ/d (Central share: 2.0 TJ/d), close to contract maximums despite slightly lower seasonal demand.Palm Valley Drilling ProgramCTP - 50% interest (and Operator), Echelon Palm Valley Pty Ltd - 35%, Cue Palm Valley Pty Ltd - 15%PV14Drilling of the PV14 well, the first of two new Palm Valley wells, commenced on 25 July 2026. PV14 is a conventional deviated appraisal well targeting the Pacoota P1 Sandstone as the primary productive interval.PV14 reached a total depth of 2,942m MD (measured depth), or 2,096m TVD (true vertical depth). Open-hole packers were set to isolate anticipated water ingress points, with the final packer set at 2,729m MD (2,041m TVD).The well was completed, tied in and commenced flowing through the Palm Valley gathering system on 23 October 2026.Pre-completion flow tests in October indicated the well could produce at 3-4 TJ/d. Since tie-in, however, PV14 has flowed at around 0.5 TJ/d, possibly due to water loading. The sustainable production rate cannot be confidently assessed until the well is cleaned out, which, subject to JV approval, is expected within the next month.PV15Drilling of PV15, the second well in the program, commenced on 18 October 2026. The deviated well is located 2.3km from PV14 and targets the southern flank of the Palm Valley anticline, rather than the northern flank targeted by PV14. PV15 will be only the second well, after the successful PV12, to directly access the southern flank. It is also closer to the field crest and further up-dip from possible water sources than PV14.At 6am on 30 October, PV15 had reached 1,102m MD of a planned 3,114m MD. If successful, the well is expected to be online by the end of the year.Exploration ActivitiesOTWAY AND COOPER BASINSEnterprise North (Otway Basin, Victoria, PEP169) and Cooper Basin permits (South Australia, PEL677 and various PRLs), operated by ADZ.CTP - 20% interest (PEP169, Otway Basin); 49% interest (Cooper Basin permits)Central continues to work with operator ADZ to progress an exploration well at Enterprise North in the onshore Otway Basin (PEP169) and to reprocess seismic data to optimise drilling locations for two Cooper Basin wells (PEL677 and retention leases).Health, Safety and EnvironmentCentral recorded no reportable safety incidents in the September quarter and its Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) was nil at quarter end.A minor spill of approximately 75 bbl of drilling fluid occurred at the PV14 drill site. No long-term environmental impact is anticipated.CorporateCASH POSITIONCash was $14.9m at 30 September, down from $20.4m at 30 June, mainly due to Palm Valley drilling costs, annual staff incentive payments and accumulated adjustments to FY2026 staff recharges to joint ventures.Net operating cash outflows of $3.5m comprised:- Customer receipts of $12.3m;- Production and gas purchase costs of $5.4m, $0.7m lower than the previous quarter. The cessation of payments for previously overlifted gas saved $1.7m, partly offset by annual operational staff incentive and lease payments;- Staff and corporate costs of $2.8m, including annual corporate staff incentives and accumulated adjustments to FY2026 staff recharges to joint ventures;- Exploration and appraisal expenditure of $7.8m, including $7.1m for PV14 mobilisation and drilling; and- Net interest receipts of $0.2m. The scheduled $0.8m quarterly loan interest payment was capitalised into the loan balance.Capital expenditure was $1.9m, including surface facilities for the new Palm Valley wells and sustaining capital.Net debt was $11.25m at 30 September, reflecting the lower cash balance and capitalised September quarter interest.Fees, salaries and superannuation paid to directors during the quarter, including the CEO and Managing Director's salary and annual incentive, totalled $0.465 million, as disclosed at item 6.1 of the Appendix 5B.The statement of cash flows for the quarter and financial year to date is attached as Appendix 5B.ISSUED CAPITALAt the end of the quarter there were 750,578,825 ordinary shares on issue.*To view September Quarterly Report, please visit:About Central Petroleum Limited





Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) is an established ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP) with exploration and appraisal permits in the Northern Territory (NT). Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas operator in the NT, supplying residential and industrial customers in the NT and wider Australian east coast market.

Central is seeking to become a major domestic energy supplier, in addition to helium and naturally occurring hydrogen, with exploration, appraisal and development plans across 169,112 km2 of tenements the NT, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects in the Amadeus Basin.