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Russia Registers First Self-Regulatory Body For Digital Assets Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-29 11:17:27

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Russia's central bank has registered the country's first self-regulatory organisation for operators issuing digital financial assets, establishing a formal industry oversight structure as authorities expand supervision of cryptocurrency and digital rights markets.

The Bank of Russia confirmed that the National Association of Securities Market Participants, known as NAUFOR, had been entered into its unified register of financial market self-regulatory organisations. The registration, announced on 8 October, applies specifically to operators of information systems used to issue digital financial assets, rather than cryptocurrency exchanges generally.

The distinction is significant because Russia maintains separate regulatory categories for digital financial assets, cryptocurrency exchanges and digital depositories. NAUFOR's recognition establishes a supervisory framework for registered information system operators, while cryptocurrency trading businesses remain subject to separate authorisation and registration requirements.

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The Arabian Post

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