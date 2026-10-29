Dubai Maritime Summit To Assemble 250 Shipping Leaders Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiMore than 250 senior maritime executives are expected in Dubai on 12 November for the inaugural Seatrade Maritime UAE Summit, where shipping disruption, supply chain resilience and changes in global trade will dominate discussions.
Seatrade Maritime is organising the gathering with DP World as host partner at Madinat Jumeirah. The programme will include the unveiling of the 2026 Leading Maritime Cities report prepared by Menon Economics and classification society DNV, examining the competitive standing of shipping centres worldwide.
Abdulla bin Damithan, chairman of Dubai's Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, is scheduled to deliver a keynote address. Executives from DP World, Maersk, Tristar, Oldendorff Carriers and Emirates Shipping Line are among those listed for discussions on maritime operations and regional transport networks.
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