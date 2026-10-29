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Abu Dhabi Judiciary Secures Four International Stevie Honours Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-29 11:17:27

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has secured four awards at the 23rd International Business Awards 2026, including one gold and three silver distinctions, recognising its performance in judicial administration, institutional governance and public service innovation.

The department received the Gold Stevie Award in the Large Legal Organisations category, alongside Silver Stevie Awards for Innovation in Public Administration and Governance, Operational Excellence, and Large Non-Profit or Government Organisations. The results were confirmed at the international awards ceremony held in Paris on 28 October.

The recognition places Abu Dhabi's judicial administration among organisations honoured for institutional performance and innovation. The awards covered different aspects of the department's operations, ranging from legal service delivery and administrative management to technological development and organisational effectiveness.

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The Arabian Post

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