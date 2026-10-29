Strategy Drives Listed Companies' Bitcoin Holdings To 1.3 Million Arabian Post
Strategy, the Bitcoin investment company chaired by Michael Saylor, accounted for 71% of the increase in corporate holdings, highlighting the growing concentration of digital assets among listed businesses despite wider adoption of cryptocurrency treasury strategies.
CryptoQuant calculated that publicly traded companies added 304,337 Bitcoin between August 14, 2025, and October 2026. Strategy contributed approximately 216,000 Bitcoin to that increase, leaving other companies collectively responsible for less than one-third of the additional holdings.
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