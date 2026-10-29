New Authentication Research Charts Shift Away From Passwords Arabian Post
The FIDO Alliance said this month that an estimated seven billion passkeys are now in use worldwide, up from five billion in May. Its 2026 Passkey Index found that passkeys accounted for 36% of successful sign-ins across participating services, compared with 26% a year earlier.
The index draws on data from 15 major consumer services, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, PayPal, TikTok and WhatsApp. It measures activity among participating platforms rather than every online account, making its findings evidence of substantial progress rather than proof that passwords are approaching universal extinction.
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