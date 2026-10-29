Uzbekistan's Accommodation, Food Services Revenue Rises 14.4% To $14.4B

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's accommodation and food services sector generated 173.2 trillion soums (about $14.5 billion) in revenue from January through August 2026, up 14.4% year over year.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

Based on the reported growth rate, the sector's revenue totaled approximately 151.4 trillion soums (around $12.7 billion) in the same period of 2025, meaning it increased by around 21.8 trillion soums (approx. $1.8 billion) year over year.

Tashkent accounted for the largest regional volume, with 29.8 trillion soums (about $2.5 billion), followed by Samarkand region at 20.5 trillion soums (around $1.7 billion) and Namangan region at 18.2 trillion soums (approx. $1.5 billion).

Fergana region ranked fourth with 16.8 trillion soums (about $1.4 billion), followed by Kashkadarya region with 15 trillion soums (around $1.2 billion) and Tashkent region with 12.6 trillion soums (approx. $1.05 billion).

Andijan region recorded 11.5 trillion soums (about $965.8 million), Khorezm region 9.6 trillion soums (around $806.2 million), the Republic of Karakalpakstan 9.1 trillion soums (approx. $764.3 million) and Bukhara region 8.8 trillion soums (about $739 million).

The remaining regions reported the following volumes: Surkhandarya, 7.3 trillion soums (around $613.1 million); Navoi, 5.6 trillion soums (about $470.3 million); Jizzakh, 5 trillion soums (around $419.9 million); and Syrdarya, 3.4 trillion soums (approx. $285.5 million).

Tashkent alone accounted for approximately 17.2% of the national total, while Samarkand and Namangan regions contributed about 11.8% and 10.5%, respectively. Together, these three areas generated around 39.5% of the country's accommodation and food services revenue.