Met And Vacheron Constantin Unveil Three New Works From Artisan Residency

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theand Swiss watchmakerhave revealed three original works of art created during their eighteen-monthprogram. This new initiative, which began in, focused on preserving and reinterpreting traditional craft techniques.

The three pieces unveiled are Vessel by Aspen Golann, Shaping Time by Ibrahim Said, and Ruined Splendour – BRONZE DIADEM by Joy Harvey. This residency is one of several collaborations between the Met and Vacheron Constantin.

According to the watchmaker, the residency is built on three main principles: fostering“the development of the widest range of artistic and craft skills so that they may evolve and thrive,” challenging and expanding“the norms of traditional craftsmanship by directing it towards new forms of expression,” and inspiring“future generations through the exchange of ideas and transmission of knowledge.”

The artists drew inspiration from the Met's extensive collection. Golann explored the museum's collection of American wooden furniture from the 17th to 19th centuries, Said researched an ancient Egyptian Lentoid bottle and a thousand-year-old Islamic water filter, while Harvey found inspiration in ancient jewelry from Greece, India, and China.

We previously reported:

Artist David (Sabastian) Miklatski installed an oil pastel painting at The Met last Sunday, critiquing wealth disparity through juxtaposed imagery.

London's National Gallery will present“Collected,” an exhibition featuring 40 artworks by artists like Picasso and Magritte, acquired through UK government

The Studio Museum in Harlem has announced Turiya Adkins, Timothy Yanick Hunter, and Clifford Prince King as its 2026–2027 Artists in Residence.

Source: Artforum