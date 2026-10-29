Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Met And Vacheron Constantin Unveil Three New Works From Artisan Residency


Date: 2026-10-29 11:12:15

(MENAFN- USA Art News) The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin have revealed three original works of art created during their eighteen-month Artisan Residency program. This new initiative, which began in May 2025, focused on preserving and reinterpreting traditional craft techniques.

The three pieces unveiled are Vessel by Aspen Golann, Shaping Time by Ibrahim Said, and Ruined Splendour – BRONZE DIADEM by Joy Harvey. This residency is one of several collaborations between the Met and Vacheron Constantin.

According to the watchmaker, the residency is built on three main principles: fostering“the development of the widest range of artistic and craft skills so that they may evolve and thrive,” challenging and expanding“the norms of traditional craftsmanship by directing it towards new forms of expression,” and inspiring“future generations through the exchange of ideas and transmission of knowledge.”

The artists drew inspiration from the Met's extensive collection. Golann explored the museum's collection of American wooden furniture from the 17th to 19th centuries, Said researched an ancient Egyptian Lentoid bottle and a thousand-year-old Islamic water filter, while Harvey found inspiration in ancient jewelry from Greece, India, and China.

We previously reported:

Artist David (Sabastian) Miklatski installed an oil pastel painting at The Met last Sunday, critiquing wealth disparity through juxtaposed imagery.

London's National Gallery will present“Collected,” an exhibition featuring 40 artworks by artists like Picasso and Magritte, acquired through UK government

The Studio Museum in Harlem has announced Turiya Adkins, Timothy Yanick Hunter, and Clifford Prince King as its 2026–2027 Artists in Residence.

Source: Artforum

MENAFN29102026005694012507ID1111888112


USA Art News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search