Art Basel Paris Galleries Seek Compensation After Fair's Early Closure

MENAFN - USA Art News) Galleries that participated in the recentfair are discussing potential compensation following the event's early closure due to scheduled protests over school conditions and the cost of living. The fifth edition of the fair at theconcluded, an unprecedented decision by Art Basel, which cited significant risks given that more thanwere exhibiting valuable artworks, including aportrait valued atand annude priced at over

Discussions among exhibitors have reportedly involved sending a joint letter to Art Basel, which is owned by the Swiss MCH Group, requesting discounts on future fair editions, according to a source familiar with the matter. However, this initiative appears to have stalled due to disagreements among the galleries regarding the specific form of relief to seek, whether a partial refund, a future fair discount, or other measures.

“They are a corporation, we are small businesses,” an unnamed dealer said, referring to Art Basel.“What's fair is fair. They decided to close. If an airline cancels a flight, it compensates you.”

Exhibitors incur substantial costs to participate, with expenses for walls, lighting, and electrical outlets reportedly running into thousands of dollars. Jack Shainman, a New York dealer, described the fair's cost as“a huge amount,” adding,“I feel like there are going to be people who are very outraged, and for good reason.”

An Art Basel representative acknowledged the varying impacts of the early closure on galleries.“While we can't yet comment on specific financial or contractual measures, we are in direct contact with our galleries and will address these matters with them as soon as possible,” the representative stated. The fair also confirmed that ticket holders unable to attend on Friday, October 23, due to the weekend closure, would receive refunds.

The financial impact on exhibitors varied. While some, like Nicolo Cardi of Cardi Gallery in London and Milan, reported selling nine works and expressed understanding for the fair's decision, others, particularly smaller galleries, were more vulnerable. Steve Henry, a partner at Paula Cooper Gallery, noted,“For the bigger galleries, it's easier to swallow. For smaller galleries upstairs, who rely on weekend buyers, it's harder to lose that business.”

The early closure did not negatively affect Warsaw's Stereo Gallery, which is located on the upper balcony. Co-owner Michal Lasota confirmed that the gallery had sold its entire experimental solo presentation by Ant Łakomsk to a Polish collector for €37,000 (approximately $41,300 ) before the early closing announcement. However, Lasota still expressed an“expectation of a gesture from Art Basel.”

In September, MCH Group reported a significant financial uplift, with net profits quadrupling to CHF 18.4 million ($22.3 million) for the first half of 2026, up from CHF 4.4 million in the same period last year. The company attributed this growth to its art fairs division.

We previously reported:

Art Basel Paris, under new director Karim Crippa, features 211 galleries from 41 countries and expands its public program across the city for its fifth edition.

Paris art fairs, including Art Basel and Design Miami, are adjusting operations and security for Saturday's planned protests amid concerns over safety.

Several notable exhibitions and new art spaces are captivating visitors in Paris this week, from emerging artist showcases to major public installations.

Source: Artnet News