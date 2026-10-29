Bellor (19112000): The Belgian Artist Behind The Famous“NUTS” Postcard

MENAFN - USA Art News), the pseudonym of Belgian artist René Miessen, was born in Arlon, Belgium, in July 1911. He began studying at the Academy of Fine Arts in his hometown at the age of 15. After four years of architectural studies at the Academy of Architecture in Tournai, he left in 1934 to begin his professional career in Brussels.

Although his exceptional drawing skills made him a sought-after figure in the advertising industry, painting remained his greatest passion.

In 1939, Bellor was incorporated into the Chasseurs Ardennais, a Belgian military unit, and left behind a notable series of drawings depicting soldiers. His artistic career also became closely connected with the history of the Second World War. In 1945, he created the famous“NUTS” postcard commemorating General Anthony McAuliffe's response to the German demand for surrender during the Battle of Bastogne. The postcard was sold in Bastogne for decades and received recognition in the United States.

Bellor also created the“Führer Teutonicus” poster, which was displayed across approximately 20 square metres of wall space in Brussels in 1944. The work reflected the artist's bold visual approach during a period of intense political and military upheaval.

Beyond these wartime works, Bellor established himself as an accomplished graphic designer. He produced advertising campaigns for companies and products, including Les Malles Ostende-Douvres and Les Bas du Parc, as well as illustrations for children's books and designs for notebook covers. His expertise extended to letterheads and other forms of commercial design. He also created costumes for dancers at the renowned Brussels cabaret Le Bœuf sur le Toit and designed the establishment's business card.

In 1956, following his separation, Bellor moved to Paris, where he worked independently for several major advertising agencies while developing his own symbolist approach to painting. He became particularly skilled in glazing, a complex technique involving successive translucent layers of paint that can give artworks remarkable depth and subtlety.

After travelling extensively in France and Italy, he exhibited his work in Paris on several occasions. Around 1975, he returned to Brussels, where he participated in major exhibitions and received both critical recognition and public appreciation.

Bellor gradually withdrew from the art market around 1984 but continued drawing and painting with passion until the age of 88. He died on February 13, 2000.

His artistic legacy includes more than 1,000 sketches, drawings, studies, and gouaches, alongside a relatively small collection of approximately 120 oil paintings on canvas.



Critics often referred to Bellor as the“painter of secrets,” recognising the enigmatic qualities of his work. He was also known for his fascination with women and ambiguity. Following his death, one newspaper published a memorable tribute:“Bellor is not dead.”

Today, his legacy encompasses both his symbolist paintings and his graphic work, including images associated with a defining period in European history.

Historical image caption: Bellor's“Führer Teutonicus” poster, displayed in Brussels in 1944, reflected the artist's striking visual response to the events of the Second World War.

Biographical information and image attribution provided by Vivian Miessen.