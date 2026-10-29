Fire Station To Present First AISP Exhibition

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fire Station will present the inaugural edition of Artists Intensive Study Programme (AISP) exhibition, curated by Fire Station artistic director Wael Shawky. On view from November 8 to February 6, 2027, the exhibition will feature new projects by 22 artists from Qatar and 14 countries worldwide, developed over nine months of sustained research, critical engagement, and artistic exploration.

Spanning Fire Station's five galleries and the Plaza, the exhibition highlights AISP's commitment to nurturing emerging artistic talent and international exchange.

Working across diverse media and interdisciplinary practices, participating artists explore cultural, social, historical and material conditions through approaches that move between personal and collective narratives.

Fire Station Artistic Director Wael Shawky said:“The exhibition speaks to the mission of the programme, connecting emerging artists from diverse backgrounds alongside internationally recognised artists and practitioners, creating a space for critical dialogue and expanding contemporary intellectual blade-->

At the heart of this programme is the studio, conceived as a space where ideas take shape, directions shift, and new layers unfold through the creative process.

The works presented trace a range of artistic investigations, reflecting how artistic practices evolve through exchange and discovery. The showcased works explore subjects ranging from migration, memory, and belonging to public space, cultural heritage, and the relationship between people and their environments.

These investigations take shape through sculpture, moving image, sound, immersive installations, painting, and mixed-media practices.

Participating artists are Hissa Alkuwari, Noora al-Hardan and Hamad Alfayhani (Qatar); Jude Samman and Akka Hamdan (Jordan); Farah El-Shawarby and Dalila Hassanein (Egypt); Aiza Ahmed and Saadia Batool (Pakistan); Deniz Bedir and Amentia Siard Brochard (France); Amanda Assaley (United States); Leena Kim (Republic of Korea/United States); W Rajaie (Malaysia); Mahesh Mothe (India); Rab (Vietnam); Bokyoung Jeong (Republic of Korea); Latifa AlKhayat (Bahrain); Rund Alarabi (Sudan); AZ OOR (Morocco); Jagdish Moktan (Nepal); and Alla Abdunabi (Libya/United Kingdom).

Throughout the programme, an international community of mentors contributed to the artists' development, introducing new perspectives and encouraging them to broaden their artistic approaches, experiment with new methods and refine their practice.

AISP was launched by Fire Station as a successor to its Artist in Residence (AIR) Programme, introducing a new model centred on intensive study, critical thinking, and professional artistic development. What distinguishes the programme is its focus on research and sustained engagement, encouraging participants to critically examine and expand their practices while developing new bodies of work.

The exhibition is part of the wider Qatar Creates' Fall/Winter 2026/2027 season of exhibitions, public art presentations and initiatives designed to spark global cultural exchange and dialogue. Featuring openings from September through November, the season includes dozens of exhibitions.

Fire Station AISP Wael Shawky