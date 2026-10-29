Katara Hospitality Receives Himmah Award In Tourism

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Katara Hospitality has been awarded the Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award (Himmah) in the Tourism Sector for its outstanding contribution to developing Qatari talent and advancing nationalisation efforts in the hospitality industry. The award reflects the company's long-standing commitment to creating meaningful career opportunities for Qatari nationals and supporting the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Presented by the Ministry of Labour under the Himmah initiative, the award recognises organisations that demonstrate excellence in attracting, developing, and retaining national talent while contributing to Qatar's economic growth and labour market sustainability. The award also supports the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 by encouraging greater participation of Qatari professionals in the private sector.

Katara Hospitality received this prestigious recognition for its continued commitment to creating meaningful career opportunities for Qatari nationals and fostering a workplace environment that supports professional growth, leadership development, and long-term career progression across its corporate offices and hotel portfolio.

As a leading hospitality organisation, Katara Hospitality has implemented a range of initiatives to empower national talent through structured development programmes, mentorship opportunities, specialised training, and partnerships with educational institutions. These efforts reflect the company's belief that investing in people is essential to building a sustainable and competitive hospitality industry.

Katara Hospitality CEO Fahad Abdulla al-Mana said:“At Katara Hospitality, we believe that the future of our industry begins with the people who shape it.

Hospitality is far more than a service sector; it is an expression of Qatar's identity, a bridge between cultures, and a vital contributor to the country's economic diversification and global standing. Developing national talent within this sector is therefore not only an organisational priority, but a long-term investment in Qatar's future.

“As an organisation with a proud national heritage and an international portfolio, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to connect global expertise with local ambition, ensuring that Qataris are equipped to lead an industry that plays such an important role in how the world experiences our country.

“Through our continued investment in people, we aim to contribute to a hospitality sector that is competitive, resilient and future-ready, while supporting the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030. Ultimately, our success will be measured not only by the destinations we develop or the experiences we create, but also by the talent we nurture, the leaders we empower, and the lasting contribution they make to Qatar,” al-Mana said.

Katara Hospitality Himmah Ministry of Labour