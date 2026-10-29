Msheireb Properties Wins Double Gold At Smart Built Environment Awards And CVU Award Of Excellence

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, won gold in two categories at the Smart Built Environment Awards 2026, alongside an Award of Excellence from the Council on Vertical Urbanism (CVU) that placed Msheireb Downtown Doha among the finalists in its Urban Habitat category.

At the Smart Built Environment Awards, Msheireb Museums took the Innovation in Architecture award, while Eng Faisal al-Malki, COO of Msheireb Properties, was named Net-Zero Champion of the Year.

The win marks a second consecutive year for Msheireb Properties in the Innovation in Architecture category, after last year's award recognised Msheireb Downtown Doha's“Seven Principles”, the architectural language that brings the spirit of Qatari architecture together with sustainable design and modern blade-->

This year's award recognises Msheireb Museums, four heritage houses in Doha's oldest quarter: Bin Jelmood House, Company House, Mohammed Bin Jassim House, and Radwani House. Restored to international conservation standards using carefully sourced materials that preserve the spirit and building techniques of the original structures, the houses now tell Qatar's social history from the heart of a modern city.

The Net-Zero Champion of the Year award recognises al-Malki's leadership of Msheireb Properties' portfolio-wide decarbonisation strategy, the first of its kind at this scale in Qatar. Covering more than 100 buildings, 800 residential units, and 300 retail spaces, the strategy targets emissions across all three GHG Protocol scopes and is aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The awards were presented on October 15 at Palazzo Versace Dubai in a ceremony organised by Built Environment Middle East, with winners across 31 categories selected by an independent jury of industry experts.

In a press statement, al-Malki said:“This achievement reflects the dedication of the teams who bring Msheireb Downtown Doha to life every day. Sustainability is not defined by design alone, but by the decisions, actions and continuous improvements that shape daily operations. Our decarbonisation journey relies on using data to drive measurable outcomes across our buildings while working closely with our tenants. The recognition of Msheireb Museums alongside this award highlights how innovation and heritage continue to work hand in hand to define our vision for the future.”

The CVU, formerly known as the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, honoured Msheireb Downtown Doha with an Award of Excellence and shortlisted the city as one of six finalists for its Urban Habitat category award, alongside projects from the United Kingdom, Canada, Thailand, Singapore and China.

The recognition took place this week at the 2026 VU Summit in London, where the city was presented to the jury. This year's Awards of Excellence went to 73 projects, concepts and initiatives from 20 countries.

Msheireb Properties CVU Smart Built Environment Awards 2026