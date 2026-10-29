Namibia Says Ramping Up Ebola Preparedness At Entry Points

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Windhoek: Namibia, following the spread of the Ebola disease across several countries, has intensified disease surveillance and reinforced preparedness across entry points, health authorities said, despite no suspected or confirmed cases having been recorded in the country.

In a public health update issued Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said it was strengthening preparedness and improving healthcare workers' capacity to detect, report and respond to potential Ebola cases.

The measures follow the spread of an outbreak caused by Bundibugyo virus, with cases reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya and Nigeria, raising concerns about cross-border transmission.

The absence of specific vaccines and treatments underscores the importance of early detection, effective surveillance and prompt medical care, the ministry noted.

It urged the public to practice good hand hygiene, avoid contact with suspected or confirmed cases and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms develop following possible exposure.

People with relevant travel or contact histories were advised to inform healthcare personnel.

It also urged the public to remain calm and rely on official communications from the ministry, the World Health Organization and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for accurate information.

The Bundibugyo virus outbreak was declared in the DRC on May 15, 2026, after cases were detected in Ituri and North Kivu provinces. As of Oct. 26, the DRC, Kenya and Nigeria had reported a combined 10,151 confirmed cases, including 4,930 deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization.