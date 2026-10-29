Prime Minister Discusses Regional Developments With UK Foreign Secretary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed in a phone call with Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom HE Ed Miliband, the bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.