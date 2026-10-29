Qatar, UAE Discuss Strengthening Civil Aviation Cooperation
Dubai: In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri met with HH President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in civil aviation and explored opportunities to develop areas of work and coordination in support of mutual interests.
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