Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Qatar, UAE Discuss Strengthening Civil Aviation Cooperation

Qatar, UAE Discuss Strengthening Civil Aviation Cooperation


Date: 2026-10-29 11:03:34

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri met with HH President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in civil aviation and explored opportunities to develop areas of work and coordination in support of mutual interests.

MENAFN29102026000063011010ID1111888071


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search