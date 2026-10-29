Chief Of Staff Participates In Supreme Military Committee Meeting Of GCC Chiefs Of Staff

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Manama: Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces HE Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai participated in the meeting of the Supreme Military Committee for Their Excellencies and Highnesses, of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states in its twenty-third session, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen existing cooperation among GCC member states, addressed the latest regional security developments, and explored means of enhancing defense cooperation and joint coordination in light of current circumstances. His Excellency also thanked the host for the warm reception and excellent organization.

The meeting was also attended by a number of senior commanders from the Qatari Armed Forces.