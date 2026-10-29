SC Managing Director, Chairman Of The Film Committee At Media City Qatar Discusses The Importance Of Elevating Qatar's Filmmaking Industry At Global Summit

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Doha, Qatar: H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Managing Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), and Chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar, took part in CNN Global Perspectives summit in Qatar.

Hosted by CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Sir Mark Thompson, in partnership with Media City Qatar, the Doha edition convened world leaders and prominent decision-makers to discuss the Gulf's growing role in driving economic growth, technological innovation, and cultural influence.

In a fireside chat with Becky Anderson, one of CNN International's highest profile anchors, H.E. Al Thawadi discussed the Film Committee's role in driving Qatar's ambition to help build a stronger platform for filmmakers, storytellers and creative talent from the region.

“The Film Committee aims to help build a globally competitive ecosystem that can attract international productions, support local talent and ensure that stories from our region reach global audiences. Our ambition is to redefine film production and storytelling in Qatar and across the region, and to drive lasting cultural and economic impact by elevating our creative and film industries.”

The Film Committee, in collaboration with national stakeholders, including the Doha Film Institute, and Media City Qatar, as well international partners, is laying the foundation to build production capabilities, connect existing assets, accelerate investment and create the commercial framework that allows the industry to scale sustainably.

“Qatar already has exposure to world-class filmmaking and global industry networks. Our objective now is to enhance collaboration, partnership, capability transfer while creating opportunities that connect global companies with our local and regional ecosystem. The world is looking for authentic voices and fresh perspectives. No one can tell our stories better than we can,” said H.E. Al Thawadi.

Drawing on his experience leading the successful delivery of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, H.E. Al Thawadi outlined how hosting the world's biggest sporting events and building an internationally competitive film ecosystem share the power to change perceptions, connect cultures and leave a lasting legacy.

“At first glance, they may seem worlds apart, but both share the ability to bring people together. During the World Cup, one of our objectives was to broaden representation and allow the world to experience perspectives that are often underrepresented. Film has exactly the same power,” he said.

For H.E. Al Thawadi, the greatest legacy of Qatar 2022 is the national capability, institutional strength and infrastructure it created, which have contributed towards giving Qatar and the Arab world a stronger voice of its own:“The World Cup fundamentally changed what people know about Qatar. It demonstrated that we can deliver at the highest level and manage complex global projects successfully. That journey is continuing, whether it's through football, motorsport or entertainment. We are focused on building an ecosystem to empower the next generation of Arab storytellers.”

Since its launch in 2025, the Film Committee has supported a number of internationally recognised feature films, including The Voice of Hind Rajab – nominated for Best International Feature at the 2026 Academy Awards; Paper Tiger – premiered in competition at Cannes 2026 to a standing ovation, and Saoud Wainah – regarded as the first Qatari feature film, amongst other notable titles.