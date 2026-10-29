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Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By The Bank Of Nova Scotia

Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By The Bank Of Nova Scotia


Date: 2026-10-29 11:02:57

(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by The Bank of Nova Scotia, of Toronto, Canada, to become a bank holding company by acquiring Maple Financial Holdings, Inc., of Dallas, Texas, and thereby indirectly acquiring MapleMark Bank, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

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The Federal Reserve

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