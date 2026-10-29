Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By The Bank Of Nova Scotia
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by The Bank of Nova Scotia, of Toronto, Canada, to become a bank holding company by acquiring Maple Financial Holdings, Inc., of Dallas, Texas, and thereby indirectly acquiring MapleMark Bank, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
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