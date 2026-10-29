Evolution Metals Secures 754 Tons Of Feedstock To Help Build A Supply Chain Beyond China (NASDAQ: EMAT)

With non-China feedstock secured and suppliers across three continents in talks, Evolution's opportunity reaches beyond finished magnets into the materials other manufacturers need to make them.

Evolution Metals & Technologies (NASDAQ: EMAT) has announced approximately 754 metric tons of secured non-China neodymium metal supply, which it expects to cover about half the estimated feedstock needed for its $400 million to $460 million revenue outlook for 2027. For a company expanding magnet production in South Korea, that is a substantial step toward supplying a market searching for alternatives to China.

The announcement also reveals a broader opportunity. Evolution says it is already in discussions with sellers of rare earth feedstock and used magnets in the United States, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and West Africa. Those suppliers want more outlets for their materials. Manufacturers want reliable sources of the processed materials and magnets their factories consume.

Evolution's processing and manufacturing operations could connect the two.

The Most Valuable Link May Be Between the Mine and the Magnet

China's dominance becomes clearer as rare earths move through the factory. The International Energy Agency estimated that China accounted for around 60% of mined magnet rare earths in 2024, compared with roughly 91% of separation and refining and 94% of sintered permanent-magnet production.

A mine supplies the beginning of that chain. Its output must be separated and refined, converted into metals, combined into alloys, and processed into magnets that meet a customer's specifications. Opening another mine leaves much of that industrial work to be done. Whoever can perform those steps outside China can help turn alternative mineral supplies into an alternative manufacturing system.

That is where Evolution's capabilities become especially relevant. Its latest quarterly filing describes operations spanning feedstock processing, oxide production, metal and alloy manufacturing, powders, and bonded and sintered magnets. These are the intermediate steps that make raw material commercially useful.

Evolution now plans to bring more than 14,000 metric tons of annual strip-alloy production online this year. Strip alloy is an intermediate magnet-making material. The planned capacity could supply Evolution's own manufacturing while opening another market: manufacturers that have production capabilities but need the material to feed them.

Executive Chairman David Wilcox says the company intends to supply intermediate magnet materials to customers primarily in Japan that require non-China supply. The opportunity addresses a dependence CEO Frank Moon highlighted in today's announcement: the approximately 14,000 tons of sintered magnets produced annually outside China still rely on Chinese midstream materials. With China imposing export-licensing requirements on key rare-earth inputs, Evolution's ability to supply those materials from outside China offers manufacturers an alternative at a critical point in the supply chain.

Suppliers Want an Alternative Buyer, Too

Governments are pursuing the same industrial shift. In their June 2026 declaration, G7 leaders, with Australia's support, set an ambition to reduce dependence on a single supplier outside their group and partner countries for rare earths and permanent magnets to below 60% by 2030. They specifically called for additional processing and industrial capacity.

Evolution's supplier discussions show how that search for diversification can work commercially. Management says upstream producers have historically depended on China as their principal outlet. An operating manufacturer elsewhere offers another potential destination, and a reason to build supply relationships outside the established route.

The company describes talks with commercial sellers across six countries and West Africa. Those conversations extend from rare earth feedstock to end-of-life magnets, giving its sourcing effort both mined and recycled inputs to pursue.

The latest supply figures give that effort substance. Approximately 42 metric tons of neodymium metal have reached Pohang, 72 tons are pending shipment through March 2027, and 640 tons are committed through the end of 2027. The commitments include a 600-ton contract with Senri Trading. Another 1,000 tons are under discussion for 2027 delivery, separate from the secured 754-ton total.

Future deliveries and production ramp-up remain necessary to translate that supply into sales, but Evolution now has a quantified feedstock base supporting its expansion.

Technology Can Make Scarce Materials Go Further

Evolution is also working to stretch its heavy rare earth supply. These materials help high-performance magnets retain their strength under demanding conditions. The company reports approximately 520 kilograms of dysprosium metal already in Pohang, with 1.5 metric tons per month committed from February 2027.

To make high-performance magnets with less of these inputs, Evolution uses a process called grain boundary diffusion. The company says this reduces the required heavy rare earth content to approximately 0.5%, compared with a historical 3% to 4%. On that basis, the same supply could go six to eight times further.

The processing opportunity sits alongside an expanding finished-product business. Evolution has outlined eight certified sintered magnet grades addressing different temperature and performance requirements. All 57 containers of additional ULVAC equipment have arrived, supporting a planned increase from approximately 1,000 to more than 10,000 metric tons of annual magnet capacity after installation and commissioning.

The feedstock announcement adds a supply network to that manufacturing story. Evolution plans to showcase its Pohang operations on December 17 as it brings additional capacity online. With suppliers seeking new buyers and manufacturers seeking new sources, its ability to process materials and make magnets could put the company to work on both sides of the same global shortage.

Recent News Highlights from Evolution Metals (NASDAQ: EMAT)

Evolution Metals & Technologies Secures Approximately 754 Metric Tons of Non-China Neodymium Metal, Expected to Cover Half of the Feedstock Estimated for Its 2027 Revenue Guidance

Evolution Metals & Technologies Submits Response to U.S. Army Sources Sought Notice for Rare Earth Magnets Used in Small Drone Motors

Evolution Metals & Technologies Confirms Delivery of All 57 ULVAC Equipment Containers to Pohang Expansion Site, with Commissioning Under Way at the Largest Expected High-Performance Rare Earth Magnet Facility Outside China

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Takes Delivery of Additional ULVAC Magnet Production Equipment, Unlocking Ten-Fold Magnet Capacity Expansion

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Reaffirms $400 Million to $460 Million FY2027 Revenue Guidance, Unveils Eight Sintered Magnet Grades Covering an Estimated 75% of Global NdFeB Revenue, and Moves to Answer U.S. Army Call for Rare Earth Magnets

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Raises Fiscal 2026 Revenue Guidance 62% at Midpoint to 11 Million and Reaffirms 460 Million Fiscal 2027 Outlook

EM&T to Host Operational Showcase of the Largest High-Performance Rare Earth Magnet Facility in Production Outside China on December 17, 2026, Anchoring Expansion to 10,000+ Metric Tons of Annual Capacity

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