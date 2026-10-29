7 Medicare Advantage Benefits That Could Look Different In 2027

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your Medicare Advantage plan might still have the same name next year, but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll receive the same benefits. As millions of Americans review their healthcare coverage for 2027, some are discovering that familiar extras, including dental care, transportation, and over-the-counter allowances, could look different starting January 1.

The changes are particularly important for retirees who rely on these benefits to manage healthcare expenses on a fixed income. While the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) projects that average Medicare Advantage premiums will decrease by 16.5% in 2027, lower premiums don't guarantee lower overall healthcare costs.

In fact, a recent analysis by Avalere Health for Better Medicare Alliance found that fewer plans will offer certain supplemental benefits next year. Before automatically renewing your coverage, here are seven Medicare Advantage benefits worth reviewing carefully.

1. Dental Coverage May Come With New Restrictions

Dental coverage is one of the most popular Medicare Advantage benefits, particularly because Original Medicare generally doesn't cover routine dental care. According to Better Medicare Alliance, approximately 96% of Medicare Advantage plans will continue offering some dental benefits in 2027, although coverage levels may be reduced by certain insurers. That means your plan might still advertise dental coverage while changing annual spending limits, covered procedures, or the dentists participating in its network. For example, a retiree expecting help paying for dentures or a crown could discover that their plan covers preventive cleanings but provides less assistance with expensive restorative work. Before renewing, review your plan's Summary of Benefits and confirm the annual dental allowance, covered procedures, and participating providers.

2. Vision Benefits Could Cover Less Than You Expect

Many retirees depend on their Medicare Advantage plans to help pay for routine eye exams, prescription glasses, and contact lenses. Although vision benefits remain widely available, the amount plans contribute toward eyewear can vary considerably and may change annually. An analysis of CMS plan data published by PlainMedicare found that the median annual eyewear allowance among certain general-enrollment plans with dollar limits declined from $200 in 2026 to $150 in 2027. For someone purchasing prescription glasses costing $350, that hypothetical $50 reduction could mean paying $200 out of pocket instead of $150, assuming all other coverage terms remain unchanged. Check whether your 2027 plan changes its eyewear allowance, exam copays, replacement frequency, or participating optical retailers.

3. Hearing Aid Coverage May Have Different Limits

Hearing-related Medicare Advantage benefits can be especially valuable because hearing aids often represent a significant out-of-pocket expense for older adults. CMS projects that hearing benefits will remain broadly available in 2027, but individual plans may adjust allowances, provider networks, and eligible hearing aid models. Some plans offer a fixed dollar allowance, while others negotiate prices with specific hearing aid providers or require members to choose from approved devices. A plan advertising hearing aid coverage might still leave beneficiaries responsible for hundreds or thousands of dollars, depending on the devices selected and the plan's benefit structure. If you anticipate needing hearing aids in 2027, request details about examination costs, device allowances, fitting services, replacement schedules, and approved providers before enrolling.

4. Over-the-Counter Allowances Could Shrink or Disappear

Some Medicare Advantage plans provide monthly, quarterly, or annual allowances for approved over-the-counter products such as pain relievers, first-aid supplies, and other eligible healthcare items. These benefits can help retirees reduce routine household healthcare expenses, but they're not guaranteed to remain unchanged each year. The Avalere Health analysis found that the number of plans offering over-the-counter allowances is expected to decline by approximately 6% in 2027. Additionally, CMS has finalized rules requiring supplemental benefit debit cards to verify eligible purchases electronically and limiting their use to the applicable plan year. Before January, check your allowance amount, eligible products, approved retailers, expiration rules, and whether any remaining 2026 balance must be used before the year ends.

5. Transportation Benefits May Become Harder to Find

Transportation assistance is another category of Medicare Advantage benefits that can make a meaningful difference for retirees who no longer drive. Some plans provide rides to medical appointments, pharmacies, or other approved healthcare destinations, helping beneficiaries avoid expensive taxis or transportation services. However, Better Medicare Alliance reports that approximately 15% fewer plans will offer transportation benefits in 2027, with only about one-third of plans expected to include them. Even when transportation remains available, restrictions involving mileage, advance reservations, eligible destinations, or the number of covered trips may affect how useful the benefit actually is. If you depend on transportation assistance, compare the specific ride limits and scheduling requirements rather than assuming the benefit will continue unchanged.

6. Meal Delivery Benefits Could Be Reduced

Some Medicare Advantage plans offer meal delivery following hospitalization or for beneficiaries who meet certain health-related eligibility requirements. These programs can provide important support for older adults recovering from illness, managing chronic conditions, or struggling to prepare nutritious meals. According to the Avalere analysis, approximately 21% fewer Medicare Advantage plans will offer meal benefits in 2027, leaving fewer than half of plans with this coverage. However, meal delivery isn't necessarily available to every member of a participating plan, and eligibility may depend on medical circumstances, discharge status, or specific chronic conditions. Before counting on this benefit, confirm whether your plan offers meals, who qualifies, how many deliveries are covered, and whether your doctor must document a medical need.

7. Fitness Benefits and Gym Memberships Could Change

Fitness programs are among the Medicare Advantage benefits that many older adults use to maintain mobility, strength, and social connections. Certain plans provide access to participating gyms, fitness classes, online exercise programs, or other wellness activities without charging a separate membership fee. Better Medicare Alliance reports that approximately 87% of Medicare Advantage plans will offer fitness benefits in 2027, compared with 91% in 2026. Even if your plan continues offering fitness coverage, the participating gyms, class options, and program providers may change from one year to the next. If you've built your exercise routine around a particular gym or fitness program, verify that it will remain included before deciding to keep your coverage.

Lower Medicare Advantage Premiums Don't Tell the Whole Story

The CMS 2027 Medicare Advantage announcement projects that the average monthly plan premium will decrease from $14.37 in 2026 to $12 in 2027. That sounds encouraging, especially for retirees carefully managing monthly expenses, but premiums represent only one part of the total cost of healthcare coverage. Deductibles, specialist copays, hospital charges, prescription expenses, and annual out-of-pocket maximums can all influence how much beneficiaries ultimately spend. A plan with a $0 monthly premium could still prove expensive if it has higher copays or provides less coverage for services you regularly use. Compare your estimated annual healthcare expenses, including the value of supplemental benefits you actually use, before assuming a lower premium represents a better deal.

Review Your Coverage Before December 7

The most important thing to understand about Medicare Advantage benefits is that changes vary by insurer, plan, and geographic location. Your plan's Annual Notice of Change should explain important differences in coverage and costs taking effect January 1, 2027, making it one of the most useful documents to review this fall. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, 2026, giving beneficiaries an opportunity to compare available plans and make changes for the upcoming year. Visit Medicare or call 1-800-MEDICARE to review your options, and remember to verify that your doctors, prescriptions, and preferred healthcare facilities are covered. Spending time comparing plans now could help you avoid unexpected expenses and the loss of benefits you depend on throughout 2027.

Have you received your Medicare Advantage plan's 2027 coverage information yet? Are you noticing changes to dental, vision, transportation, or over-the-counter benefits? Share your experiences in the comments.