DIVEVOLK Sealink Takes Tik Tok Viewers Live To The Reefs Of Guraidhoo, Maldives

ZHUHAI, China, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK today announced that its SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter

A Phone Rig in Place of an Underwater Broadcast System

Live television from underwater has traditionally called for purpose-built underwater cameras, cabling and a production crew on the surface. That weight and cost have kept daily reef broadcasts out of reach for most dive operators.

At Guraidhoo, the camera is the phone the host already streams with. Sealed in the SeaTouch housing, the vivo X200 Pro keeps calling on its own camera and streaming features underwater, and SeaLink supplies the network connection the phone would otherwise lose below the surface. A host can gear up, enter the water and go live from the same rig on every dive.









Software and SeaLink Together Make the Dive Interactive

Hanhai Youqian combines internet livestreaming, cross-border e-commerce and travel. The company developed its own livestream push software and pairs it with SeaLink hardware, a combination it uses to improve the underwater viewing experience and to build interactive formats around each dive. Each stream announces the day's dive site, lists what viewers can expect to see, including sea turtles, shipwrecks, coral and rays, and is led by one of the company's experienced diver-hosts.

Screenshots from the stream show between roughly 215 and 596 concurrent viewers, with one session recording 14,000 likes. Comments, follows and reactions arrive while the host is still underwater, and the host can answer viewers' questions mid-dive.









From Reef Scenery to Coral Restoration, Live

The footage covers the range of a Guraidhoo dive: coral reef scenes, giant clams, schools of snapper and the island's underwater swing. It also brings viewers into the dive team's coral restoration work, where coral fragments are grown on rope nursery lines and later planted back onto the reef.









Underwater Streams Give Hosts Distinctive Content and a New Growth Channel

For creators who stream for a living, SeaLink is first a production tool. Hosts go live underwater from the same phone and account they already use, so turtles, wrecks and reef scenes flow straight into their existing live room and set the channel apart from land-based streams. The host narrates and answers comments in real time, and viewers follow the dive as it happens.

That content also builds an audience. In the Guraidhoo streams, comments, follows and likes kept arriving while the host was still underwater, and the underwater feed drew new viewers into the live room. The followers and engagement a channel builds this way can be converted into dive travel bookings, e-commerce sales and brand partnerships. For Hanhai Youqian, which runs livestreaming, cross-border e-commerce and travel businesses, the underwater live room is a content window that connects all three.

The Same Kit Works for Everyday Divers

The phone, housing and SeaLink combination is equally suited to recreational divers. Once the phone is sealed in a SeaTouch housing, divers operate it through the touch membrane using the same touchscreen gestures they rely on above water, with no dedicated underwater camera system to learn. SeaLink keeps the phone connected at depths of up to 30 meters, covering the range of most recreational dives, so divers can stream a dive, video-call family or share the day's dive site live on social media.

Light to carry and quick to learn, the kit extends underwater livestreaming beyond dive operators and professional hosts to everyday divers.









DIVEVOLK Comment

“A dive operator should be able to broadcast a reef the way it broadcasts anything else: with a phone. The Guraidhoo streams show that a phone, a SeaTouch housing and SeaLink are enough to put a live dive in front of an audience every day.”

“Hanhai Youqian pairs its own streaming software with SeaLink to turn a dive into a two-way program, where viewers ask questions and the host answers from the reef. For hosts, the underwater live room offers content that stands out on the platform and helps build an audience.”

“Live coverage of coral restoration is exactly the kind of ocean communication we built SeaLink for. We look forward to seeing more operators, creators and everyday divers take their audiences underwater.”

- DIVEVOLK Marketing & Communications

About Guraidhoo

Guraidhoo is a local island in South Malé Atoll, Maldives, that has kept the character of a traditional fishing village, with few visitors and an unhurried pace. It is home to some of the most spectacular dive sites in South Malé Atoll, with clear water, several shipwrecks and an underwater swing among its best-known photo spots.

About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK, headquartered in Zhuhai, China, is a global technology company specializing in underwater smartphone housings and diving accessories. The company designs and manufactures the SeaTouch 4 Max series and the new SeaTouch 6 Pro underwater smartphone housings and related accessories for diving, snorkeling, and underwater imaging.

The revolutionary SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter enables phones to receive signals at depths of up to 30 meters underwater, supporting features such as live streaming and video communication across multiple platforms. DIVEVOLK was honored as ScubaLab's Best Buy in 2024 and twice won the German dive award for Innovation, in 2024 and 2026.

DIVEVOLK products are sold worldwide through and authorized retailers. The company is committed to making underwater image creation affordable and accessible to every diver, marine researcher, and ocean communicator, and to advancing the technology that enables it.









Editor's Notes



Livestream images and footage in this release are courtesy of Hanhai Youqian Travel Co., Ltd.; product imagery is provided by DIVEVOLK.

“Hanhai Youqian Travel Co., Ltd.” is a transliteration of the operator's Chinese company name, pending the company's confirmation of its official English name.

The specific DIVEVOLK SeaTouch housing model used in the streams is to be confirmed.

Viewer and like figures are taken from screenshots of individual streams and are not cumulative totals. High-resolution images and DIVEVOLK product materials are available on request.



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