Bingx Reveals How Traders Are Bringing AI Into Everyday Trading

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, today shared new usage data from BingX AI Skills Hub, highlighting the growing role of AI in everyday crypto trading. Daily requests to the toolkit surged from 2.85 million to 30 million over five months, an increase of approximately 953%, as users increasingly turn to AI assistants to access market data, check positions, review balances, and track orders. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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BingX AI Skills Hub is an API skills library and toolkit that enables users to interact with BingX through AI coding assistants such as Claude Code, Cursor, and Windsurf. Through conversational prompts, users can query market data, place orders, and manage accounts without manually writing code or handling complex integration. Nearly 30 skill modules span perpetual futures, spot trading, coin-margined contracts, copy trading, account management, and technical analysis.

Rapid AI Adoption: Daily requests rose from 2.85 million to 30 million in five months, representing approximately 953% growth. Trading as a Core Use Case: Trading-related activity accounted for 40% of the top 10 request types. Demand for Market Data: Market data APIs accounted for 26% of the top 10 request types. Growth in Partner-Built Dashboards: Affiliate partners use the toolkit to analyze trading activity, volume, and commission data, with some developing custom dashboards.

Usage data highlights four key trends:

“The shift we see is toward AI becoming part of the everyday trading workflow,” said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX.“The growth of BingX AI Skills Hub, together with demand for position checks, market data, and order inquiries, shows that users are using natural-language AI to both navigate complex data, and execute trades based on this newfound knowledge. We are building on that demand by connecting information and trading capabilities through one unified platform, with confirmation requirements and safeguards that keep users in control.”

The usage patterns highlight the role of natural language AI across traders' everyday trading workflow, from understanding market conditions to reviewing account activity and managing orders. By connecting these capabilities, BingX AI Skills Hub supports BingX's broader effort to help users navigate crypto markets and act on information through AI-assisted interactions.

Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets and opportunities across global markets through one unified platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading and copy trading, alongside AI-powered innovations, BingX delivers a reliable, intelligent, and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

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