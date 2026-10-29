Bingx Reveals How Traders Are Bringing AI Into Everyday Trading
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) PANAMA CITY – (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, today shared new usage data from BingX AI Skills Hub, highlighting the growing role of AI in everyday crypto trading. Daily requests to the toolkit surged from 2.85 million to 30 million over five months, an increase of approximately 953%, as users increasingly turn to AI assistants to access market data, check positions, review balances, and track orders. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn BingX AI Skills Hub is an API skills library and toolkit that enables users to interact with BingX through AI coding assistants such as Claude Code, Cursor, and Windsurf. Through conversational prompts, users can query market data, place orders, and manage accounts without manually writing code or handling complex integration. Nearly 30 skill modules span perpetual futures, spot trading, coin-margined contracts, copy trading, account management, and technical analysis. Usage data highlights four key trends:
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Rapid AI Adoption: Daily requests rose from 2.85 million to 30 million in five months, representing approximately 953% growth.
Trading as a Core Use Case: Trading-related activity accounted for 40% of the top 10 request types.
Demand for Market Data: Market data APIs accounted for 26% of the top 10 request types.
Growth in Partner-Built Dashboards: Affiliate partners use the toolkit to analyze trading activity, volume, and commission data, with some developing custom dashboards.
For more information, please visit: This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) - a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
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