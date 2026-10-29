Delhi Police Arrest Two Gang Members And Foil Potential Gang War Plot

Delhi Police Foils Gang War Plot

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two people allegedly part of a gang, foiling a gang-war plot in the National Capital Region (NCR), officials said. Police officials said on Thursday that two people, identified as Rahul Sharma (alias 'Pachpach') and Gautam (alias 'Bouncer') were apprehended near the Rani Khera bus depot. The two people were allegedly travelling from Rohtak to Delhi with the intention of attacking rival gang member Amit Maan and his associates in the Rani Khera area.

“The police intercepted a black car near the Rani Khera bus depot and apprehended both individuals,” officials said. Officials said that Rahul Sharma had been externed from Delhi for a period of one year; however, he was found present in the city despite this order.“Both accused are listed as 'bad characters' at the Prem Nagar police station. Rahul faces nine criminal cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery, while Gautam is implicated in 14 criminal cases,” officials added. Following the arrest, the police seized one car and two mobile phones. Police said that a potential murder was averted due to the timely action by officials. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Legal Updates on Gang-Related Crimes

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court refused to suspend the life sentence of a juvenile convicted for firing and murder of an accused in custody outside Rohini Court in 2017. At the time of the offence, the appellant was a minor of more than 17 years. He was apprehended from the spot and was convicted and sentenced in January 2026.

As per Delhi Police, the appellant was associated with the Neeraj Bawana Gang and murdered Rajesh Durmuth, a member of a rival gang, outside Rohini Court when he was brought for a court hearing by the Haryana Police. A Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt refused to suspend the sentence of the appellant after hearing some arguments by the counsel for the appellant. (ANI)

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