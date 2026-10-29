Netanyahu's Bloc Maintains Lead Following Israel's Parliamentary Elections

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is leading following the counting of 100% of the ballots in the parliamentary elections held on October 27.

This is according to preliminary data released by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the published information, Likud is set to secure 27 seats in the 120-member Knesset. The opposition party Yashar, led by Gadi Eisenkot, is in second place with 21 seats.

The bloc comprising Likud and the far-right and Orthodox parties supporting Netanyahu is set to win 53 seats, while the opposition is projected to secure 48. Arab parties are expected to receive the remaining 19 seats, with neither side reportedly willing to form a coalition with them.

The final official election results are expected to be announced no later than November 4, following the review of appeals.