HM Amit Shah To Address UP BJP State Executive Meeting In Lucknow Today

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address the Uttar Pradesh BJP's state executive committee meeting in Lucknow on Friday, as the party steps up its organisational preparations and begins gearing up for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The meeting will review the party's organisational activities and discuss its future action plan, with a focus on strengthening the party's grassroots network and improving coordination among its leaders and workers across the state.

The official X account of the Office of Union Home Minister announced the programme on Thursday, saying,“Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji will address the Uttar Pradesh BJP's state executive meeting in Lucknow tomorrow.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both Deputy Chief Ministers, senior state leaders and members of the state executive committee are expected to attend the meeting.

The deliberations are likely to focus on organisational preparedness, the party's election strategy and plans for the 2027 Assembly polls. The BJP is expected to review its organisational structure and discuss ways to strengthen its presence at the grassroots level ahead of the electoral contest.

The meeting assumes significance as the party looks to accelerate its organisational activities across Uttar Pradesh and ensure better coordination between its state leadership and workers at the grassroots level.

In a further push to strengthen the party's grassroots organisation, HM Shah is also likely to hold meetings with booth-level workers from different regions of Uttar Pradesh, assess organisational activities and review preparations.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP MP Priyanka Singh Rawat welcomed the proposed meeting and said party leaders and workers would benefit from HM Shah's guidance.

“The BJP's state executive committee meeting will be held tomorrow. Guests from the state and the Centre will attend. I extend a heartfelt welcome to all of them. We will also receive guidance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji,” she told IANS.

Explaining the party's organisational priorities, Rawat added that the leadership would provide directions on conducting upcoming programmes and strengthening the party's organisational units.

“Based on the directions given on how to carry out upcoming programmes, we will work to further strengthen our booths, mandals and Shakti Kendras,” she said.