Shaan Reveals Wife Radhika Has Never Missed Karwa Chauth In 26 Years, Calls Her A Staunch Observer Of The Fast

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Stalwart singer Shaan expressed admiration for his wife Radhika Mukherji, revealing that she has never missed observing Karwa Chauth since they got married in 2000.

Taking to his social media account, the singer shared a video from the celebrations, in which Radhika is seen performing the Karwa Chauth Pooja while Shaan stands beside her.

Sharing the video, Shaan revealed that this was the 26th time Radhika was observing the festival.

Shaan further shared that Radhika observes a complete fast without even drinking water. Praising her dedication, he wrote,“This would be the 26th time!! And @radhikashaan has never missed a single KarvaChauth since we married in 2000. Took me a while to warm up to this custom but when I see how staunch and dedicated she is.. with the total fasting (not even water) and yet so calm and so strong in her belief in it. I cannot help but count myself to be so lucky and blessed to have such a giving and loving Life Partner. #happykarwachauth.”

Talking about Shaan and Radhika Mukherji, the couple tied the knot in November 2000 and has two sons, Soham and Shubh.

The couple celebrated their silver jubilee wedding anniversary in November 2025. Marking the occasion, Shaan had penned a heartfelt note for Radhika, reflecting on their 25 years together.

Sharing a picture with his wife, he wrote,“I used to think... 25 years... Silver Jubilee... we will have become so old and washed out by then... ready to retire into the sunset...” He further added,“But with @radhikashaan in my life... every day felt as new and fresh and beautiful, and before I knew it... we were 25 years married!! And the magic has just begun. (sic)”

–IANS

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