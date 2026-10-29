Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 30: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Other Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Friday, October 30, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to maintain existing retail rates. Despite fluctuations in international crude oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, domestic fuel prices remained steady. Fuel prices vary across cities because of differences in state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and other local factors. Consequently, motorists in different parts of the country continue to pay varying amounts for petrol and diesel. Petrol and Diesel Rates Today - October 30, 2026

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Nayara Energy's Earlier Price Hike

Earlier this month, Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, increased petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre. The development came amid volatility in global energy markets.

International crude oil prices have experienced fluctuations as traders assess geopolitical developments and the possibility of disruptions to oil supplies in the Middle East.

On Thursday, Brent crude futures settled 44 cents, or 0.38%, lower at $114.88 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 78 cents, or 0.76%, to settle at $102 per barrel. Both benchmarks had fallen by more than $2 earlier in the session before recovering some losses.

Hopes for peace talks between the United States and Iran helped ease concerns over potential supply disruptions. However, reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure added to market uncertainty.

ExxonMobil and Chevron also cancelled plans for their executives to attend the United Arab Emirates' biggest oil show next week, citing security concerns, according to sources familiar with the developments.

For Indian motorists, the latest rates mean there is no change in retail petrol and diesel prices across the major cities listed above. Consumers should check their local fuel station for the applicable rate before refuelling.