Professor of Criminal Law, University of Sydney

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Dr Arlie Loughnan joined the Faculty in 2007. She is a graduate of the University of Sydney (BA Hons 1 LLB Hons 1), New York University Law School (LLM) and London School of Economics (PhD).

Arlie's research concerns criminal law and the criminal justice system, with a focus on the relationship between legal doctrines, practices, institutions and knowledge. Her particular interests are constructions of criminal responsibility and non-responsibility, the interaction of legal and expert medical knowledges and the historical development of the criminal law.

2007–present Senior lecturer in law, Sydney University

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