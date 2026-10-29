Arlie Loughnan
- Professor of Criminal Law, University of Sydney
Dr Arlie Loughnan joined the Faculty in 2007. She is a graduate of the University of Sydney (BA Hons 1 LLB Hons 1), New York University Law School (LLM) and London School of Economics (PhD).
Arlie's research concerns criminal law and the criminal justice system, with a focus on the relationship between legal doctrines, practices, institutions and knowledge. Her particular interests are constructions of criminal responsibility and non-responsibility, the interaction of legal and expert medical knowledges and the historical development of the criminal law.Experience
- 2007–present Senior lecturer in law, Sydney University
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