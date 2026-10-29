Chris Comerford
- Senior Lecturer in Communication and Media, University of Wollongong
Dr. Chris Comerford is a Senior Lecturer in Communication and Media at the University of Wollongong. He is a researcher and teacher in screen studies, fan cultures and serious leisure. He is the author of Cinematic Digital Television: Negotiating the Nexus of Production, Reception and Aesthetics (Routledge, 2022) and Babylon 5: Moments of Transition (forthcoming – Intellect, 2027).Experience
- 2026–present Associate Head of School (Communication and Media), University of Wollongong 2026–present Senior Lecturer in Communication and Media, University of Wollongong 2020–2025 Lecturer in Communication and Media, University of Wollongong 2014–2020 Casual Teaching Academic, Communication and Media, University of Technology Sydney 2019–2019 Media Studies Tutor, University of New South Wales 2018–2018 Guest Lecturer in Fan Studies, University of Sydney 2017–2017 Guest Lecturer in English, University of Otago 2016–2016 Media Studies Tutor, Macquarie University
- 2016 University of Technology Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy, Communications and Cultural Studies 2013 Western Sydney University, Bachelor of Arts (Honours), English and Cultural Studies
- 2025 Shrinking The Bear: A Closer Look at Two Divergent Outstanding Comedy Nominees, Pop Junctions 2025 Flying British Superheroes of World War II and Beyond: The Historical Turn in Britain's Aviation War in Popular Culture (with Lisa Hackett, Jo Coghlan and Huw Nolan), The Routledge Companion to Superhero Studies (Routledge) 2025 The accidental multiverse: Adaptations and reboots and the new superhero content strategy, The Australasian Journal of Popular Culture 2025 Becoming the Shadows: A Gothic Noir Reading of Empathy, Psychopathy, and Anti-Heroism in The Batman (2022) (with Tracey Woolrych), M/C Journal 2024 Binge-watching and mental illness versus comfort TV and mental health in WandaVision (with Christopher Moore and Ren Vettoretto), Critical Studies in Television 2024 Theme: communicating through chaos: emerging research (with Renée Middlemost), Communication Research and Practice 2023 Leadership and Empathy on the Screen, The SAGE Encyclopedia of Leadership Studies 2023 Audiences (with Renée Middlemost), The Media and Communications in Australia, 5th Edition (Routledge) 2022 Television Heroes, Encyclopedia of Heroism Studies (Springer) 2022 Fitting Inside the Mouse House: Disney's Experiential Media Aesthetics, Fan Phenomena: Disney (Intellect Books) 2022 On-Screen: The Silver, Small and Smartphone Screens of Heroism, Heroism Science: An Interdisciplinary Journal 2022 Cinematic digital television: Negotiating the nexus of production, reception and aesthetics, Sole-Authored Monograph (Routledge) 2022 Video Games and Heroism (with Jasmyn Connell), Encyclopedia of Heroism Studies (Springer) 2022 Tabletop Roleplaying Games and Heroism (with Hannah Geremia), Encyclopedia of Heroism Studies (Springer) 2022 Archive-lensing of fan franchise histories: Chronicle, guide, catalyst (with Natalie Krikowa), Transformative Works and Cultures 2020 Coconuts, Custom-Play and COVID-19: Social Isolation, Serious Leisure and Personas in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Persona Studies 2019 '“If you're good at something, never do it for free”: Cinematic Supervillains, Narrative Effectiveness and Brand Building (with Jason Bainbridge), Refractory: A Journal of Entertainment Media 2019 “The Uses of Cinema”: SSAAANZ 2018 Conference Review, Film Criticism 2019 Twenty-First Century Transhumanism: Adapting, Franchising and Participating in Modern Cyberpunk, Refractory: A Journal of Entertainment Media 2018 Personal Heroism through Fact and Fiction: Safeguarding Truth and Freedom in the Utopia of Star Trek and the Whistleblowing of Edward Snowden, Heroism and Wellbeing in the 21st Century: Applied and Emerging Perspectives (Routledge) 2018 Why Did We Dodge This? Mediating Story, Stunts and Special Effects through The Matrix's Bullet Time, Peephole Journal 2018 Participatory Toolboxes: Franchise Fan Wikis as Tools of Textual Production, Participations: International Journal of Audience Research 2017 Review – The Superhero Costume: Identity and Disguise in Fact and Fiction, Studies in Costume and Performance 2016 Ambiguous Heroism: Anti-Heroes and the Pharmakon of Justice, IM: Interactive Media 2015 "The Hero We Need, Not the One We Deserve": Vigilantism and the State of Exception in Batman Incorporated, Graphic Justice: Intersections of Comics and Law (Routledge)
- 2023 Vice-Chancellor's Equality, Diversity, Inclusion Transformation Fund (VC EDI-T) Role: Primary Investigator Funding Source: University of Wollongong 2022 ANZCA Annual Conference 2022 Development Fund Role: Conference Organiser/HDR ECR Day Coordinator Funding Source: Australian and Aotearoa New Zealand Communication Association 2018 Casual Academic Professional Development Fund Role: Conference Chair and Presenter Funding Source: University of Technology Sydney 2018 UTS Learner Experience (Lx) Lab Grant Role: Secondary Investigator Funding Source: University of Technology Sydney
- Heroism Science journal - Editorial Board Screen Studies Association of Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand - Executive Committee, Ordinary Member Australasian Association of Writing Programs Australian Screen Production Education and Research Association Graphic Justice Research Alliance
- Cultural Studies (2002) Networking And Communications (080503) Screen And Media Culture (200212)
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