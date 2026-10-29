Dr. Chris Comerford is a Senior Lecturer in Communication and Media at the University of Wollongong. He is a researcher and teacher in screen studies, fan cultures and serious leisure. He is the author of Cinematic Digital Television: Negotiating the Nexus of Production, Reception and Aesthetics (Routledge, 2022) and Babylon 5: Moments of Transition (forthcoming – Intellect, 2027).

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