Germany-To-Kazakhstan Money Transfers Rise 1.92% To $2.68M In August

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The total value of money transfers sent from Germany to Kazakhstan via international money transfer systems (IMTS) increased by 1.92% in August 2026 compared to July.

This is according to Trend's calculations based on data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK).

A total of 5,760 transfers were sent from Germany to Kazakhstan in August, compared with 5,830 in July, representing a 1.20% decrease. The total value of these transfers rose to 1.209 billion tenge ($2.68 million), from 1.187 billion tenge ($2.63 million) in July.

Transfers from Germany accounted for 10% of the total value of international money transfers received in Kazakhstan in August, up from 7.4% in July.

In August 2026, Kazakhstan received a total of 31,420 inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS. The number of transfers decreased by 18.6%, while their total value declined by 23.8% compared to July. The total value of inbound transfers amounted to 12.152 billion tenge ($26.96 million).

"The main share of inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS was conducted in US dollars (accounting for 65.3% of the total number and 81.7% of the total volume of received transfers) and in Kazakh tenge (15.5% and 7.2%, respectively)," the bank's report states.

Currency conversions are based on the National Bank of Kazakhstan exchange rate: $1 = 450.69 tenge.