Holley Performance Brands Acquires SXTH Element, Expanding Modern Truck & Off-Road Portfolio In Toyota Truck And SUV Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder-led brand brings double-digit historical growth to Holley's portfolio

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), home to a portfolio of iconic automotive brands serving enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket, today announced it has acquired SXTH Element, a Spartanburg, S.C.-based maker of engineered forced-induction and airflow upgrades focused on late-model Toyota platforms. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SXTH Element joins Holley's Modern Truck & Off-Road consumer vertical, expanding Holley's reach into new product categories and vehicle platforms. SXTH Element's product line spans cold-air intakes, intercoolers, charge pipes, turbo inlets and catch cans, with a strong track record of bringing products to market within months of new Toyota model launches. The founding team will continue to lead the business, and the transaction is structured to incentivize continued growth following the acquisition.

Toyota redesigned its full truck and SUV lineup between 2022 and 2025, and SXTH Element offers parts for every model in that lineup: the Tacoma, 4Runner, Tundra, Sequoia and Land Cruiser. All five models now use turbocharged engines, creating a young and expanding base of vehicles with years of modification ahead. Turbocharged engines reward intake and intercooler upgrades, which enthusiasts commonly pair with a performance tune and an exhaust. Alongside Holley's existing tuning and exhaust capabilities, SXTH Element positions Holley to offer more complete performance solutions for these vehicles over time.









“We are disciplined about the brands we bring onto our platform. We look for founder-led businesses with authentic enthusiast credibility, a reputation for product excellence, strong growth in a large addressable market, and meaningful upside that Holley's scale and resources can unlock. SXTH Element fits that profile,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Holley Performance Brands.“That same discipline has guided us as we moved capital out of businesses that no longer fit our growth and margin goals and into categories where enthusiast demand is building. We believe SXTH Element gives our Modern Truck & Off-Road business an immediate foothold with a new base of enthusiasts, who love Toyota Trucks and SUVs.”

SXTH Element sells primarily direct to consumers today. Holley plans to expand the brand's availability through its network of B2B partners. The acquisition follows Holley's March 2026 purchase of racewear brand HRX, which has continued to broaden its product offering since joining the company.

“Holley is an iconic leader in performance and joining that legacy is an exciting next step for SXTH Element,” said Dan Wagoner, co-owner of SXTH Element.“We look forward to continuing to deliver for our customers while supporting Holley's broader vision for the future of the automotive aftermarket.”

“I'm proud of what we've built at SXTH Element and excited to join the Holley team,” said Mark Scallan, co-owner of SXTH Element.“As enthusiasts ourselves, we're looking forward to what we can build together for the community that got us here.”

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley's ability to successfully integrate the SXTH Element business, grow the business and its product offering, or otherwise fully realize the expected benefits associated with its acquisition of SXTH Element, anticipated growth of the vehicle brands, makes and models that SXTH Element products support, and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About SXTH Element

SXTH Element is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based performance parts brand that designs and engineers forced-induction, airflow and off-road components for late-model Toyota trucks and SUVs, including the Tacoma, 4Runner, Tundra, Sequoia and Land Cruiser, along with select sport compact and off-road applications. Using CAD engineering and 3D scanning, the SXTH Element team designs its products in-house and tests them on-road for precise fitment and dyno-proven performance gains. SXTH Element is part of Holley Performance Brands' Modern Truck & Off-Road consumer vertical grouping. For more information, visit sxthelement.com.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit holley.com.

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