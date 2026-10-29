Perth Builder Funds Sensory And Soft Play Rooms At WA's First Children's Hospice

Trendsetter Homes

Michael Agostino, David Hochwald-Jones & Brooke Agostino handing over the cheque to Perth Children's Hospital Foundation

Michael and Brooke Agostino's $149,832 donation funded the full fit-out of two rooms at Sandcastles (Boodja Mia).

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sandcastles (Boodja Mia), Western Australia's first dedicated children's hospice, opened its doors in October 2026 near Swanbourne Beach, its sensory and soft play rooms have been fully fitted out thanks to a donation from Michael Agostino and his wife Brooke.Michael is Managing Director of Perth builders Trendsetter Homes and Select Living. The couple donated $149,832 in July 2026, covering the entire fit-out of both rooms.The rooms include soft play structures, interactive sensory lighting, low-stimulation zones, therapeutic seating and flexible space for families to spend time together. They are designed to give children with life-limiting conditions comfort and relief during respite and end-of-life care."Brooke and I are parents of two young boys as well as expecting our third very soon, so the choice was easy once we understood what hospice care could mean for a sick child and their family. Walking through the building with the PCHF team made it real for us. It doesn't feel like a hospital, and that is the point."Sandcastles was delivered by Perth Children's Hospital Foundation (PCHF) in partnership with the WA Government's Child and Adolescent Health Service. The hospice offers seven beds, family rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, clinical spaces and outdoor play areas.The donation marks the start of an ongoing relationship between PCHF and the Agostinos, Trendsetter Homes and Select Living.To learn more about Sandcastles and how you can help make a difference for children and families, or to support the wonderful work of Perth Children's Hospital Foundation, visit their website or find them at 5 Odern Crescent, Swanbourne WA 6010.About Select Living:Select Living is a boutique custom home builder based in Perth, Western Australia. Specialising in individually designed homes, the company creates custom residences tailored to each client's lifestyle, block and budget. With a focus on personalised service and quality construction, Select Living works closely with clients throughout the design and building process. WA Building Contractor registration BC 10254. Level 1, 3 Teakle Road, Osborne Park WA 6017. Level 1/3 Teakle Rd, Osborne Park WA 6017About Trendsetter HomesTrendsetter Homes is a family-owned Perth custom home builder, established in 1997. Led by Managing Director and registered builder Michael Agostino, it designs and builds custom two- and three-storey homes and knockdown rebuilds, with in-house designers and interior specialists. Its homes have won at the HIA Perth Housing Awards (2019, 2025 and 2026) and the Master Builders WA awards (2018 and 2026). WA Building Contractor registration BC 10254. Level 1, 3 Teakle Road, Osborne Park WA 6017. com

Nina Karimalis

Trendsetter Homes

+61 8 9446 2822

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Perth Builder Funds Sensory and Soft Play Rooms at WA's First Children's Hospice News Provided By PWD October 30, 2026, 01:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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