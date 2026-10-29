Private Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) Opportunities Now Available To Qualified Canadian Investors Through Micinvesting.Ca

Vancouver, BC, October 29, 2026 – Diversifi Alternative Investments Ltd., a registered Exempt Market Dealer (“Diversifi”), today announces the rebranding of MIC Investing at , providing qualified investors across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario with access to private Mortgage Investment Corporations (MICs) that historically have offered liquidity, security, and income predictability.

A private MIC allows investors to pool capital to fund a diversified portfolio of mortgages secured exclusively by marketable residential real estate assets. Investors working with the independent, licensed and regulated individuals at Diversifi benefit from years of experience, professional underwriting, ongoing portfolio management, and the ability to exit the investment on reasonable notice.

“Private MICs base their value on the profitability of the underlying mortgage portfolio less management fees and allowable expenses,” explained Harris Abro, President and Chief Compliance Officer of Diversifi Alternative Investments Ltd.“All profits flow through to investors as income, creating stable and predictable returns without the volatility or unpredictability associated with investments in publicly traded stocks or bonds.”

Key advantages of this private MIC structure include:



Liquidity of mortgages, given their one-year terms, which allow investors to access capital on reasonable notice, often easier than many traditional fixed-income options.

Security backed by marketable residential properties with conservative loan-to-value ratios.

Income stability that generally offers more consistent and reasonable yields to investors, especially when compared to publicly traded MIC counterparts, or traditional bank or fixed income products. Diversification across a professionally managed, independently valued real estate portfolio, rather than exposure to a single project or higher risk deals.

This approach is particularly attractive for qualified investors seeking alternative forms of income while maintaining peace of mind through real-asset security and regulatory oversight.

For more information or to explore private MIC investment opportunities, visit or contact....

About Diversifi Alternative Investments Ltd.

Diversifi Alternative Investments Ltd. is an independent, regulated Exempt Market Dealer registered in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Led by Harris Abro (President and Chief Compliance Officer) and Peter Kinch (Dealing Representative), the firm provides objective guidance on select private investment offerings, including Mortgage Investment Corporations. These investments are generally not correlated with public stock or bond markets. Diversifi does not manage or sell its own products, ensuring true independence and investor-focused due diligence.

Learn more at .