Shades Store New York: The Blinds Source Offers Blackout Shades For City Homes

MENAFN - GetNews) Blinds Source has served New York City since 1994, offering custom window treatments from two Manhattan showrooms. Its blackout shades are measured to fit each window, helping reduce outdoor light and improve sleep. The family-owned company provides free in-home consultations, estimates, and installation for homes and businesses.

New York, NY, USA - October 29, 2026 - Blinds Source is a window treatment provider that has served New York City residents since 1994. It operates two showrooms in Manhattan: one at 355 3rd Ave and the other at 826A Lexington Ave. Here, clients can work with fabric samples and see how the shade moves up and down before deciding. For more than three decades, the company has installed window treatments in co-ops, condos, brownstones, and lofts throughout the city. Today, their primary challenge is a familiar issue for many New Yorkers: unceasing light. As a shades store New York residents can rely on for custom work, The Blinds Source offers Blackout Shades made to each window's exact measurements. A room may be bathed in streetlamp light, neon signs, the glow of a neighboring kitchen through an air shaft, and the dawn of early summer, all at the wrong time of day. Blackout Shades' blackout effect comes from their thick material, which blocks most outdoor light.

“Most people we meet don't ask about fabric first. They ask how to get a full night's sleep finally. We hear from night nurses trying to rest at noon, parents with toddlers awake at 5 a.m., and people whose bedrooms face a lit storefront. Blackout shades won't fix every problem, but a shade measured properly and fitted close to the frame usually makes a clear difference,” said a spokesperson for The Blinds Source.

New York windows are rarely simple, and the company's consultants see the same challenges again and again. Features of pre-war homes include window wells that extend deep into the room, casement windows that open inward, or a radiator placed directly under the windowsill. Glass condominium buildings might let in a lot of heat in the afternoon through their windows. The consultant personally inspects these features, measures the windows, and discusses where light gaps may occur.

Poor sleep tends to spill into everything else, from a short temper at work to a foggy morning commute. Many city residents put up with it for years, waking before the alarm or tossing under a streetlight beam, because they assume nothing can be done in an apartment they can't rebuild. A well-fitted blackout shade is often one of the simplest changes a household can make.

About The Blinds Source

The Blinds Source is a family-owned and operated window treatment retailer and installer that has served New York City since 1994. As a long-established shades store for New York homeowners, designers, and small businesses, the company offers blinds, shades, drapes, curtains, and motorized options made to each window's measurements. Its two Manhattan showrooms let customers see and handle products before ordering, and every project includes a free in-home consultation, free estimate, and free installation.