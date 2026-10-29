Motorized Blinds Store New York: The Blinds Source Helps NYC Homes Upgrade Hard-To-Reach Windows With Motorized Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) The Blinds Source has served New York City since 1994, offering custom motorized blinds and shades for hard-to-reach windows. Its two Manhattan showrooms provide tailored solutions for apartments, townhouses, and lofts, with convenient controls via remote, wall switch, or mobile app.

New York, NY, USA - October 29, 2026 - Some of New York's best windows are also the hardest to use. Double-height loft glass, stairwell skylights, and long window walls in condo towers bring in plenty of light, yet they can leave homeowners with no easy way to manage it. The Blinds Source, a family-operated business that has supplied window treatments in New York City since 1994, works with such windows and has two Manhattan stores at 3rd Avenue and Lexington Avenue that provide measurements, manufacturing, and installation of custom-made products for residents' apartments, townhouses, and lofts. As the best motorized blinds store New York residents turn to for installing window treatments in hard-to-reach places, The Blinds Source provides Motorized Blinds and motorized shades made precisely to the exact size of the openings. Depending on the system a resident chooses, a single remote, wall switch, or mobile app can control either one window blind or the whole line of blinds. It comes in handy in a living room with six glass panels, where moving each one manually may take several minutes and leave half untouched.

“We walk into lofts with windows twice the height of a normal ceiling, and the owners admit they've never once closed the top section. They bought the place for the light, and now they feel stuck with it. With motorized blinds, a whole wall can open or close together from one button. Nobody should need a ladder to get some privacy in the evening,” said a spokesperson for The Blinds Source.

Hard-to-reach windows occur in places most people would least expect them. For instance, a window placed behind the kitchen counter requires an individual to bend over the sink to adjust it. A window that is above a bathtub or even the built-in bookshelf is hardly ever touched or adjusted. Windows in the stairwell or skylights can warm a place up very quickly in the summer; adjusting them requires climbing a ladder, which can be dangerous for some people.

It is unlikely that someone who invests in an apartment with such windows doesn't want to use them. However, many New Yorkers live with glare on the couch, a bedroom facing the opposite building with no protection, and window shades installed years ago. Motorized control puts every window back within easy reach, whether it sits two feet away or twenty. For anyone looking for a motorized blinds store, New York households have relied on us for three decades.

About The Blinds Source

The Blinds Source is a family-owned and operated window treatment retailer and installer that has served New York City since 1994. As a motorized blinds store trusted by New York homeowners, designers, and small businesses for custom work, the company offers motorized blinds and shades alongside a full range of blinds, shades, drapes, and curtains, each made to fit the window it covers. Customer service is available Sunday through Thursday, 8 am to 8 pm, and Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.