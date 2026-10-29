CF Law Criminal Lawyer Toronto Services From Caramanna, Friedberg LLP Cover Traffic And Criminal Charges

MENAFN - GetNews) Caramanna, Friedberg LLP is a Toronto-based criminal defence law firm established in 2002. It represents clients facing traffic violations and criminal charges across Ontario, including speeding, careless driving, assault, fraud, and impaired driving. The firm also handles bail hearings, appeals, and Charter applications.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada - October 29, 2026 - Every day in Toronto, drivers pull over, take a ticket from a police officer, and drive away thinking the worst is behind them. For many, it isn't the case. Caramanna, Friedberg LLP, a criminal defence firm based at 700 Bay Street since 2002, sees what happens next. A simple ticket can turn into higher insurance, demerit points, a suspended licence, or even a criminal record. The firm was founded by Sal Caramanna and Matthew Friedberg and today defends drivers and accused persons in courts across Ontario.

Many drivers don't realize that paying a ticket counts as an admission of guilt. Once the payment goes through, the conviction lands on the driving record. Any speeding offence more than 15 km/h over the limit adds demerit points, and those points stay on the record for two years from the offence date. Collect enough of them and the licence goes. For anyone who drives for a living, that can mean losing a paycheque too. A CF Law traffic lawyer in Toronto can review the charge before you pay anything. The firm handles speeding tickets, careless driving, driving while suspended or prohibited, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, licence suspensions and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

“Most drivers think a ticket is just a fine. They pay it online in five minutes and only find out months later that their insurance has jumped or their licence is at risk. A charge like careless driving or dangerous operation can follow a person into their work and family life. We look at every charge with the same care, whether it came from a radar gun or a criminal investigation,” said a spokesperson for Caramanna, Friedberg LLP.

Traffic cases are not the only cases handled by this legal firm. The team of lawyers in this firm also represents individuals who have been charged with offences including assault, fraud, drug offences, sexual assaults, theft, weapons offences and murder. This firm also handles bail hearings, charter applications, and appeals in criminal matters. The firm has a team approach to legal services. This means more than one lawyer may review the case files before deciding on a strategy. It belongs to the Criminal Lawyers' Association, the Law Society of Ontario and the Ontario Bar Association, and it is listed in Best Law Firms Canada and Best Lawyers.

The cost of a traffic or criminal charge rarely shows up all at once. It may appear on a later insurance renewal notice, a job application that asks about your record, or at border control. The company recommends that all Toronto drivers, and those under investigation, seek legal counsel before paying a ticket, making a statement, or going to court. Early advice keeps more options open.

About Caramanna, Friedberg LLP

Caramanna, Friedberg LLP is a Toronto-based criminal defence law firm established in 2002 by Sal Caramanna and Matthew Friedberg. The law firm represents clients who have been charged criminally, quasi-criminally, or regulated with respect to matters that range from violations of the Highway Traffic Act to impaired driving, fraud, assault, and even murder. Individuals who would like to meet a CF Law criminal lawyer in Toronto may go to 700 Bay St., Suite 405, Toronto, ON M5G 1Z6 or dial (416) 924-5969.