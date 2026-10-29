Safebridge Financial Group Outlines Mortgage Planning In Toronto

MENAFN - GetNews)"Elisseos Iriotakis"Toronto's SafeBridge Financial Group (FSRA #10524) provides tailored mortgage solutions integrated with insurance and private wealth planning. Co-founders Elisseos Iriotakis and Chris Karram advocate for strategic financial plans over simply chasing the lowest rate, serving diverse Ontario clients with expert purchase, refinance, and investment review. safebridgefinancial

Toronto, ON - October 29, 2026 - SafeBridge Financial Group, a FSRA-licensed Ontario mortgage brokerage co-founded by Elisseos Iriotakis and Chris Karram, helps clients review purchase, refinance, and related insurance and investment planning decisions from its Toronto office at 12-25 Scarsdale Road. The public site is safebridgefinancial.

Iriotakis is CFO and Managing Partner, Mortgages. Karram is CSO and Managing Partner, Private Wealth. The firm was founded in 2005 and works through TMG SafeBridge Mortgage Solutions Inc. under FSRA brokerage license #10524.

"Most people do not need a longer rate menu," Iriotakis said. "They need to clearly understand that the lowest rate won't save them the most amount of money, over the term of the mortgage, but rather the right mortgage product and strategy will."

SafeBridge markets Mortgage Centered Financial Planning (MCFP), an approach that treats the mortgage as part of a wider plan rather than a rate screenshot. Mortgage options sit beside insurance and investment conversations when the client wants that full review. The team shops lenders that fit the file based on a client's credit score, income, occupancy, and property details.

Primary markets include high-end Ontario corridors such as North York, Oakville, Rosedale, the Bridle Path, and Muskoka. First-time buyers, self-employed owners, refinance and equity files, and more complex purchase structures are in the same book when the documents support them.

"A mortgage decision made in isolation is how families miss the rest of the plan," Karram said. "We built SafeBridge so the mortgage conversation can sit next to insurance and wealth planning when that is what the client needs."

Realtor and referral partners send purchase files when a listing needs a pre-approval path that will hold up. Written scenarios start once income documents, asset statements, and a clear use of funds are in. If the math on a refinance or a second property does not work, that should be known well before anyone spends money on a rush appraisal.

Call 416-466-5858 or visit safebridgefinancial to start a scenario review.

SafeBridge Financial Group / TMG SafeBridge Mortgage Solutions Inc. is FSRA-licensed in Ontario, brokerage license #10524. This announcement is not a commitment to lend. All mortgages remain subject to lender approval and qualification. Programs and guidelines can change without notice.

About SafeBridge Financial Group

SafeBridge Financial Group is a Toronto mortgage brokerage that provides holistic, personalized financial advice, helping clients plan their mortgage, insurance and investment needs together. The firm was co-founded in 2005 as a financial consulting company by Elisseos Iriotakis and Chris Karram, who built their experience at organizations such as CIBC World Markets, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, The Mortgage Centre and Clarica. Because a mortgage is at the core of most financial plans, SafeBridge developed Mortgage Centered Financial Planning, an approach designed to use insurance and investments so the mortgage can become a financial growth opportunity rather than a debt burden. Its mission is to help clients decrease their taxes, increase and protect their assets, and convert or eliminate debt through the creative use of mortgage, insurance and investment products.

Media contact:

Elisseos Iriotakis

SafeBridge Financial Group

Phone: (416) 453-2588

Website: safebridgefinancial.

SafeBridge Financial Group / TMG SafeBridge Mortgage Solutions Inc., FSRA brokerage license #10524. All mortgages subject to lender approval.