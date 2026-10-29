Gatherone Achieves Official Meta BSP Certification, Expanding Global Services Via Whatsapp

MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, global marketing service provider GatherOne officially achieved Meta BSP status, becoming a Meta-certified WhatsApp Business Solution Provider. Building on its established advertising services, GatherOne is now expanding into overseas user communication and lifecycle management-helping Chinese cross-border enterprises seamlessly bridge the gap between initial ad acquisition and long-term user operations.

Powered by the WhatsApp Business Platform, GatherOne will progressively build out end-to-end capabilities-from platform onboarding to operational execution-tailored to core needs including ad inquiry handling, account verification, service notifications, promotional campaigns, and customer support. Furthermore, by integrating its proprietary GatherAI product suite, GatherOne will unlock deep synergy across advertising, messaging, and enterprise business systems.

Starting with Gaming Scenarios to Drive Multi-Industry Adoption

GatherOne serves a wide range of global verticals, with gaming standing as one of its flagship sectors. In expanding its WhatsApp services, GatherOne will leverage its extensive gaming expertise to first validate solutions across key lifecycle touchpoints-such as pre-registration, first-time login, in-game event participation, and player re-engagement-before rolling them out to other high-fit verticals.

Throughout a game's operational lifecycle, player communication needs vary significantly by stage: pre-registered users need timely server launch alerts, active players look for live event updates, and dormant users require targeted win-back campaigns. Addressing these distinct scenarios, GatherOne will link message delivery directly with player statuses and in-game triggers, building practical insights to continuously refine its operational frameworks.

Bridging Ad User Acquisition with Post-Click Customer Engagement

Through the WhatsApp Business Platform and its robust API capabilities, enterprises can connect their backend business systems directly with instant messaging scenarios to deliver user-centric communication. GatherOne will focus its rollout across four core areas: ad inquiry conversion, verification alerts, marketing re-engagement, and customer support.

At the user acquisition stage, GatherOne utilizes Click-to-WhatsApp (CTWA) ads to capture user-initiated conversations, creating a seamless entry point for inquiries and follow-up interactions. During registration and transactions, GatherOne integrates with enterprise backend systems to deliver automated account verification, order updates, and transaction alerts.

For marketing and retention, GatherOne designs opt-in promotional messages and re-engagement workflows aligned with user segments and key business milestones, continuously optimizing content and messaging cadence. In customer care, GatherOne combines AI chatbots, a unified support inbox, and seamless human agent handoffs to power multilingual inquiries, everyday support, and VIP user management.

Synergizing with the GatherAI Suite for Closed-Loop Data Insights

This new service initiative will also work in close synergy with GatherOne's proprietary GatherAI product suite. Combining creative production via G-Studio, automated media buying via G-Auto, market intelligence via G-Radar, and full-workflow management via G-Office establishes a solid foundation for coordinated ad-and-messaging operations.

Building on this foundation, GatherOne plans to further connect WhatsApp messaging scenarios with backend business systems, user segmentation, and data analytics. This will establish a full-funnel tracking and review framework spanning ad attribution, user conversations, and downstream conversion actions. By evaluating performance against scenario-specific KPIs, GatherOne provides clear, data-backed guidance for content refinement, messaging cadence, and service optimization.

Achieving official Meta BSP certification marks a major milestone in GatherOne's global service expansion. Moving forward, GatherOne will continue advancing scenario validation, system integration, and service capabilities-scaling its proven practices from gaming to a broader range of verticals, and empowering cross-border enterprises with comprehensive global user communication and lifecycle growth solutions.

About the company:

GatherOne builds a closed-loop growth engine for a sustainable digital future.

Mission: Empowering Global Growth Through Resource Integration and Ecosystem Synergy.

Core Solutions Precision UA: Data-Driven Ad Delivery & Growth. Creative Excellence: High-Impact Asset Optimisation. Brand internationalisation: Full-Spectrum Global Scaling.

Key Verticals: Gaming | AI | Apps | Fintech | E-commerce. Deep Focus on High-Growth Global Markets. Global Footprint HQ: Beijing. Offices: Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Changsha, Hefei. Localised Expertise, Global Reach.