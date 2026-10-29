Team Ostrode Properties Expands Active Adult And New Construction Guidance Across 20 Greater Sacramento Communities

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. - October 29, 2026 - Team Ostrode Properties, a Keller Williams real estate team led by Scott Ostrode, is expanding the guidance it offers to buyers and sellers across 20 communities in Greater Sacramento and the Sierra foothills, with a sharper focus on active adult living and new construction homes.

The team works from El Dorado Hills and serves Folsom, Roseville, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Loomis, Auburn, Cameron Park, Shingle Springs, Placerville, Sacramento, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Gold River, Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks, Orangevale, Carmichael and North Highlands. Scott Ostrode has held his California real estate license since 1998 and leads a team of agents who live and work in these neighborhoods.

A growing need for active adult guidance

Many homeowners in the region are planning their next move around retirement, downsizing or living closer to family. Active adult and 55+ communities in Folsom, Roseville and El Dorado Hills have become a common part of that conversation. Each community has its own rules, amenities, association structure and resale process, and buyers often have questions that go beyond the listing details.

"55-plus is a big part of what we do around here," said Scott Ostrode, Team Lead of Team Ostrode Properties. "People want someone who knows these communities from the inside, understands what each one offers and can help them sell the family home and buy the next one without the stress."

New construction, with representation

The region continues to add new home communities, and the team regularly represents buyers working with builders. A buyer's agent can help compare floor plans, communities and builder terms, review contracts, and keep inspections and walkthroughs on track. Builder sales staff represent the builder, so many buyers choose to bring their own agent from the first visit.

One number, any time

To make the team easy to reach, Team Ostrode Properties uses one office line, 916-900-1880, and is available 24/7, so clients are never left waiting for the next business day to get an answer about an offer, a showing or a closing. Buyers and sellers can also browse listings, request a home value estimate and read the team's local blog at teamostrode.

About Team Ostrode Properties

Team Ostrode Properties is a real estate team with Keller Williams, based in El Dorado Hills, California. Led by Scott Ostrode, the team helps buyers and sellers across Greater Sacramento and the foothills, including active adult communities and new construction neighborhoods. For more information, call 916-900-1880 or visit teamostrode. Scott Ostrode, CA DRE #01241383. Team Ostrode Properties, Keller Williams. Equal Housing Opportunity.