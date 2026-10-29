HKEX Launches AI Index, Southern Asset Management Authorized To Launch ETF

MENAFN - GetNews)Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today announced the launch of the HKEX Artificial Intelligence Index (HKEX AI). As HKEX's first AI-themed index, HKEX AI offers investors a clearly defined, comprehensive, index-based tool for allocating to the artificial intelligence value chain. The launch further broadens HKEX's index suite and marks another important step in deepening its index business and serving investors' diversified allocation needs. HKEX has signed an agreement with China Southern Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Southern Asset Management), authorising it to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the index in the Chinese mainland market.

HKEX AI captures the AI value chain through a single index, with its thematic universe spans four segments: AI chips, AI infrastructure, AI models and AI applications. The chip segment supplies the computing hardware that underpins AI; infrastructure directly captures AI capital expenditure; domestic open-source large language models are becoming a preferred option for enterprise deployment; and the commercial pathways for applications are becoming increasingly clear. The 40 constituents include SMIC, Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and next-generation AI companies such as Biren Technology, Zhipu AI, MiniMax and Horizon Robotics, many of which are Hong Kong-listed. Eligible constituents must meet thresholds for R&D expenditure and capital expenditure, each representing no less than 3% of sales, and sales growth of no less than 5% over the past two years. No individual constituent may exceed a 10% weight, while each stock in the applications segment is capped at 3%. The index is reviewed and rebalanced quarterly.

HKEX is one of the world's leading exchange groups. In recent years, it has become a preferred public fundraising market for innovative technology companies in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and semiconductors. To help investors capture emerging opportunities and diversify their portfolios, HKEX is actively developing new index products, including the HKEX TECH 100 Index. As the world's largest offshore market for China-related capital, Hong Kong combines access to Chinese assets with international price discovery, making it a preferred gateway for international capital seeking exposure to Chinese assets.

As one of China's first fund management companies to operate under a standardised framework, Southern Asset Management has been a pioneer in the opening of China's capital markets. It was among the first to obtain Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) status in 2007. Its subsidiary, CSOP Asset Management Limited, was also the first overseas branch established by a mainland fund management company. The collaboration with HKEX further extends and deepens Southern Asset Management's international strategy.

HKEX Group Chief Information Officer, Richard Leung, said: "We are delighted to be launching the HKEX Artificial intelligence Index, giving investors more ways to capture new trends and participate in the growth of the region's technology ecosystem. We are also pleased to be licensing this index to China Southern for ETF products in the Chinese Mainland and look forward to partnering with other market participants to develop more investment products based on our index suite, increasing investor choice and further elevating the depth and vibrancy of our markets."

Yang Xiaosong, General Manager of Southern Asset Management, said: "We are honoured to receive HKEX's authorisation to develop an ETF tracking the index in the Chinese mainland market. This is an important example of Southern Asset Management putting its international strategy into practice and serving investors' needs for diversified asset allocation. Through this collaboration, we will turn the opportunities across Hong Kong's AI value chain into an index-based tool that mainland investors can access conveniently. Looking ahead, we will continue to enrich our product offering for cross-market connectivity, build an investment bridge between the mainland and Hong Kong capital markets, and support two-way empowerment and a virtuous cycle between the technology sector and capital markets in a high-standard opening-up environment."

Southern Asset Management noted that artificial intelligence is a core sector in developing new quality productive forces. Hong Kong's market brings together companies across the full AI value chain, from chips and computing infrastructure to large language models and application deployment. Under transparent and rigorous methodology, HKEX AI places the Hong Kong-listed AI value chain within a unified, investable framework, providing domestic and international investors with an efficient tool for gaining broad exposure to China's AI assets. By advancing the launch of the related ETF in the Chinese mainland market, Southern Asset Management will enable more investors to participate conveniently in the growth potential of the AI industry and support the in-depth implementation of the "Artificial Intelligence Plus" initiative.

Going forward, Southern Asset Management will continue to leverage its international strengths and work in close coordination with CSOP to advance the development and promotion of the HKEX AI ecosystem, jointly building an AI index ecosystem that connects the mainland and Hong Kong.

About Southern Asset Management

On March 6, 1998, with the approval of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Southern Asset Management was founded as one of the first batch of regulated asset management companies in China, marking the beginning of China's "new asset era".

Risk Disclosure: Historical index performance is not indicative of future results. Investments in AI-themed products may be highly volatile. The launch of the related ETF remains subject to regulatory approval; the specific arrangements will be announced separately.