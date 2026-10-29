Why More Los Cabos Travelers Are Choosing Private Villas Over Traditional Resort Stays

MENAFN - GetNews)"Casa Arroz - Cabo San Lucas"Private villas are gaining attention among Los Cabos travelers seeking more space, privacy and flexibility, particularly groups comparing shared accommodations with traditional hotel and resort stays.

CARSON CITY, Nev. - October 29, 2026 - Travelers visiting Los Cabos are increasingly considering private vacation villas as an alternative to traditional hotel and resort accommodations, particularly when traveling as a family, in a group, for multigenerational travel or as part of a corporate retreat. Sun Cabo Vacations has seen villa bookings rise 20% over the past year, a strong sign that more travelers are choosing private villas. The difference is less about replacing the resort experience and more about how travelers use space, manage schedules and organize the overall cost of a trip.

Hotel pricing in Los Cabos varies significantly by property, season and booking period. KAYAK currently reports an average luxury-hotel price of approximately $706 per night specifically for luxury hotels in Cabo San Lucas, while the Los Cabos Tourism Board reported an average daily hotel rate of approximately $440 across all hotel categories throughout the destination in 2025. For groups requiring multiple hotel rooms, the combined accommodation cost can become a significant part of the overall vacation budget.

Private villas offer a different accommodation model. Instead of dividing a group among several rooms, travelers can share a multi-bedroom residence with separate bedrooms, common living areas, kitchens, dining spaces and outdoor areas. Depending on the property, amenities can include private pools, hot tubs, terraces and other spaces reserved for the occupants.

The arrangement can also provide greater flexibility for groups with different schedules. Families with children, multigenerational travelers and groups of friends can share a property while maintaining individual sleeping areas and personal space. A kitchen and refrigerator can provide additional everyday convenience, while meals can be prepared independently, arranged with a private chef or enjoyed at restaurants throughout Los Cabos.

Another consideration is the distinction between accommodation costs and the total cost of a resort stay. At traditional hotels, dining, drinks, room service, spa treatments and activities may be separate expenses, although all-inclusive resorts combine some or many of these services into their rates. Travelers comparing options can therefore benefit from evaluating the complete cost and the type of experience each accommodation provides.

Sun Cabo Vacations is a Los Cabos vacation-rental company that has specialized in vacation rentals since 2001, bringing 25 years of experience to the destination, and represents more than 150 luxury residences, including condos, villas and larger homes. Its services include vacation-rental management and concierge assistance, with options such as transportation, restaurant reservations, yacht charters, golf, private chefs, grocery pre-stocking, spa services and local activities.

For travelers considering private accommodation, the primary distinction is the combined private residential space and amenities with the flexibility to tailor services and daily plans around the group. The model provides another option for visitors who want to experience Los Cabos beyond the schedule and shared amenities of a traditional resort.

About Sun Cabo Vacations

With 25 years of experience in Los Cabos vacation rentals, Sun Cabo Vacations is a vacation-rental company specializing in luxury residences throughout Los Cabos. Its portfolio includes beachfront condos, villas, family-oriented homes and larger luxury properties, supported by local concierge services and trip-planning assistance. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada, and serves travelers visiting the Los Cabos region.