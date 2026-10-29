Pocono Lodging Co., A Poconos Airbnb Property Management Company, Surpasses 1,000 Guest Reviews With 4.95-Star Average

MENAFN - GetNews)"Pocono Lodging Co., a boutique Airbnb and vacation rental property management company in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, celebrates surpassing 1,000 Airbnb guest reviews while maintaining a 4.95-star average rating. Pictured is the outdoor entertainment area of a vacation rental designed, installed, and managed by the company, featuring a hot tub, sauna, and private mini-golf area."Pocono Lodging Co., a boutique Airbnb and vacation rental property management company in the Pocono Mountains, has surpassed 1,000 Airbnb guest reviews while maintaining a 4.95-star average rating. The milestone reflects four years of commitment to exceptional guest experiences, hands-on property care, and trusted homeowner relationships.

Pocono Mountains, PA - October 29, 2026 - Pocono Lodging Co., a boutique Airbnb and vacation rental property management company serving Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, has announced that it surpassed 1,000 Airbnb guest reviews in September 2026 while maintaining an average guest rating of 4.95 out of 5 stars.

The milestone comes four years after the company began operations and reflects its approach to short-term rental management, which emphasizes guest satisfaction, local property care, and personalized relationships with homeowners.

Four Years of Airbnb Property Management in the Poconos

Founded in 2022 by vacation rental homeowners, Pocono Lodging Co. was established to provide an alternative to traditional property management models. Rather than treating vacation rentals as interchangeable properties, the company emphasizes individualized attention, responsive guest communication, and consistent operational standards.

Over four years, the company has expanded its management services throughout the Pocono Mountains, supporting owners with listing management, dynamic pricing, guest communication, cleaning coordination, property inspections, and maintenance oversight.

The milestone of 1,000 Airbnb guest reviews represents feedback accumulated across the company's managed rental properties, while the 4.95-star average reflects the guest experience delivered by its hospitality and operations teams.

"Reaching 1,000 Airbnb reviews is an exciting milestone for our team, but what matters most to us is what those reviews represent," said Steven Bolt, co-founder of Pocono Lodging Co. "Behind every review is a family or group of friends who trusted us with their vacation. We're grateful for the homeowners who trust us with their properties and for the team members who work hard to make every stay memorable."

What Makes the Best Airbnb Property Management Company in the Poconos?

For homeowners searching for the best property manager in the Poconos, guest satisfaction can be one important measure of management performance. However, property owners may also consider several other factors when evaluating short-term rental management companies, including communication, property maintenance, financial transparency, and the management company's ability to respond to problems.

Pocono Lodging Co.'s guest review milestone offers one measure of the company's hospitality performance. Feedback from homeowners provides additional insight into its approach to property management.

One homeowner, who worked with the company through the renovation, launch, and ongoing management of a vacation rental, reported an almost fully booked month during the property's second month of operations.

The owner also highlighted the company's coordination of contractors, attention to detail, and guest communication.

"We would highly recommend Pocono Lodging Company to anyone looking for a reliable, hands-on property manager who genuinely cares about both the property and the guest experience!"

Another homeowner, whose short-term rental was managed by the company, emphasized the importance of trust and consistent communication throughout the management relationship.

"If you are looking for a property manager in the Poconos who operates with total integrity, attention to detail, and a client-first mindset, look no further than Steven and the team at Poconos Lodging Co."

These testimonials reflect individual homeowner experiences and are separate from the company's Airbnb guest ratings.

A Focus on Guest Experiences and Homeowner Relationships

The company's management philosophy centers on the connection between satisfied guests, well-maintained properties, and successful homeowner relationships.

Pocono Lodging Co. provides full-service Airbnb and vacation rental management, including revenue management, listing optimization, guest support, cleaning services, maintenance coordination, and homeowner reporting.

The company also offers additional support for homeowners preparing to launch new short-term rentals, as well as property owners who want to remain actively involved in their rental operations.

As Pocono Lodging Co. enters its fifth year, the company plans to continue growing its managed vacation rental portfolio throughout the Pocono Mountains while maintaining its focus on individual property care and guest satisfaction.

Homeowners interested in learning more about the company's Airbnb and vacation rental property management services can visit the website here.

About Pocono Lodging Co.

Founded in 2022, Pocono Lodging Co. is a boutique Airbnb and vacation rental property management company serving Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains. Established by vacation rental homeowners, the company provides full-service short-term rental management, revenue management, guest communication, and property care. Its mission is to build trusted relationships with homeowners while providing attentive property management and memorable guest experiences.

More information is available here.