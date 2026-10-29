Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Cruise Missile Targeting Western Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Friday that its air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi group toward western Saudi Arabia, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement.

The incident comes amid escalating hostilities between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis, with both sides reporting military operations and attacks in recent days.

On Thursday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles launched toward the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The Houthis also announced Thursday that they carried out six attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, including oil facilities and airports.

The Saudi-led coalition has been involved in Yemen's conflict since March 2015, supporting the internationally recognised government against the Houthis, who seized the capital Sanaa in September 2014.

--NNN-ANADOLU