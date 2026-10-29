Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, October 30: How Much Does Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru?

MENAFN - Live Mint): Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across major cities today, with no revisions announced by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

While global oil prices have fluctuated amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, domestic retail prices have remained unchanged.

However, earlier this month, Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, hiked petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.

| Paying extra to buy EV over petrol car? OpEx advantage may shock you Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of October 30:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre.

Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹111.68 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

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Oil prices fell in a choppy session on Thursday as hopes for peace talks between the US and Iran offset some concerns over Middle East supply disruptions from an escalating regional conflict.

Brent crude futures settled down 44 cents, or 0.38%, to $114.88 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled down 78 cents, or 0.76%, at $102.

Both benchmarks fell by more than $2 a barrel earlier in the session, unwinding some of Brent's 1.3% and WTI's 3% Wednesday gains.

US oil firms ExxonMobil and Chevron have cancelled plans for their executives to travel to the United Arab Emirates' biggest oil show next week, citing security concerns, two sources familiar with the developments told Reuters.

Yemen's Houthis on Thursday said they attacked Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery, Rabigh oil refinery, an Aramco facility in Abqaiq and airports in the country. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia on the Houthi statement.

Those reports of a new spate of attacks helped oil recoup some losses later in the session, John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, told Reuters.