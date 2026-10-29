2027 Could Finally Be The Year Cancer Is On The Ropes!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI support for childhood cancer, treatments guided by tumor biomarkers, and discoveries in Japan and South Korea highlight progress across the global cancer-research community

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (

These advances are at different stages of development. Together, they illustrate the expanding range of approaches researchers are bringing to the fight.

An important part of that progress is precision medicine: understanding the particular biology of a patient's cancer and using that information to guide treatment. Two patients with cancer in the same organ can have tumors with different genetic changes or protein markers, potentially requiring different approaches. Biomarker testing helps identify those differences and can guide treatment selection and clinical-trial participation.

Anthropic is committing resources to childhood-cancer care. The company behind Claude has pledged computing credits and engineering resources to support the Pediatric Care eXpansion program, or PCX. The $50 million federal initiative, announced by the U.S. Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, aims to connect more than 200 pediatric hospitals and care centers, beginning with childhood brain cancer.

The program is designed to help clinicians securely bring together medical records, imaging, laboratory results and genetic information, compare similar cases across institutions, and reach care decisions faster. Anthropic's contribution supports the broader effort to make complex medical information more useful to the teams treating children.

Anthropic is also expanding its work in drug discovery. Its October 27 research update described collaborations involving antibody design, cancer immunotherapy and clinical-trial planning. Work with Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB) aims to improve engineered immune-cell treatments for solid tumors, while a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is expected to expand in 2027. Much of this research remains preclinical, with AI helping researchers develop possibilities that still require experimental validation.

NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) illustrates how brain-cancer research is focusing on specific tumor subtypes. Its Phase 2a study of investigational NEO100 evaluated patients with recurrent or progressive high-grade gliomas carrying an IDH1 mutation. That genetic biomarker identifies a particular biological group within brain cancer.

Studying NEO100 in this defined population helps researchers investigate where the treatment may offer benefit. Larger controlled studies are needed to confirm effectiveness, and findings in this molecular subtype cannot automatically be extended to every brain tumor.

NeOnc has also outlined plans for an international trial targeting approximately 500 patients across 30 hospitals in three countries. Its NEO100 program uses delivery through the nose, an approach designed to help therapy reach the brain while bypassing the blood-brain barrier. A larger study could provide a more substantial evaluation beyond early observations in small patient groups.

The proposed scale was described in an October 26 company-sponsored report. These figures represent planned participation, rather than completed enrollment, and the proposed trial has not yet produced results.

For advanced stomach and related gastroesophageal cancers, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has reported encouraging survival results with sonesitatug vedotin. The treatment links an antibody targeting the CLDN18.2 protein to a cancer-killing drug, providing another example of matching treatment to tumor biology.

In the Phase 3 CLARITY-Gastric01 trial involving 532 patients with CLDN18.2-positive disease, median overall survival among patients receiving their third or later treatment increased from 5 months to 10 months compared with the physician's choice of therapy. Across the full study population, median survival was 10.6 months versus 6.4 months.

The strongest evidence was in later treatment lines. Benefit after only one previous regimen was less certain, and the trial did not meet its statistical threshold for improving progression-free survival. Even with those limitations, the survival findings offer hope for patients facing limited treatment options.

In Japan, researchers at RIKEN and the Institute of Science Tokyo are investigating whether cancer's own chemistry can help produce a treatment. Their system uses carbon monoxide generated inside cancer cells as an ingredient to manufacture an anticancer compound within those cells.

The team demonstrated drug formation and suppressed cancer-cell growth in laboratory experiments. The findings remain preliminary: the researchers described the effects as modest, and normal cells were less affected but were not completely unharmed. Animal and human studies are needed to determine whether the approach can become a useful treatment.

In South Korea, researchers at KAIST have explored whether cancer cells can be guided toward a more normal identity. Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho's team identified three gene regulators, MYB, HDAC2 and FOXA2, whose simultaneous suppression made colorectal cancer cells grow more slowly and develop characteristics resembling mature intestinal cells.

Mice implanted with the altered cells also developed smaller tumors than controls. These findings support further investigation of cancer-cell reprogramming, although a“normal-like” state does not establish permanent restoration to healthy cells or a cure in people.

The promise of 2027 lies in taking these next steps: testing ambitious ideas, building stronger clinical evidence and making useful discoveries available to patients. For families living with cancer, progress can mean another birthday, more time together and more opportunities to find a treatment that works.

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